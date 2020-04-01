Glenwood/Glenelg/Dayton: Communities of faith worship together while apart

A group known as Caring Callers have each been assigned a section of the parish roster at Calvary. Instructions are to call each household twice a week. Spiritual needs are reported to the pastors, while physical needs (such as shopping or errands) are reported to a church member who can help. Volunteers are available to take care of any needs that are reported. Announcements and encouraging Bible verses are being posted on Twitter and Facebook. The pastors are communicating with other local clergy to find ways that the churches can share ideas and support each other.