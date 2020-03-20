Glenelg students advance in national PTA’s Reflections art contest

Reflections is a nationwide Parent Teacher Association program to recognize students who are involved in the arts. For the 2019 to 2020 school year, students expressed the theme of “Look Within” using the different categories of film, dance, musical composition, photography, visual arts and literature.
County entries have been judged, and several entries from Glenelg will move on to state level judging. Chloe Dressel, Pauline Shin and Molly Nichols each had an entry in the photography category, which will now be judged against other creations from around the state. Congratulations to all three young women.
Amy Syversen is proud to announce the Band Musicians for the Month of March from Dayton Oaks Elementary School. Michelle Martinez, Arvin Bozorgi, Colton Fansler, Lily Smith, Abhinav Rodda, Jonathan Krum, Simiel Paper, Shyam Patel, Nikhil Sardana, Charlotte Specht, Lucas Ballou, Harris Alamgir, Cara Marks, Lillian Houston, Alexis Fath, Ruy Garcia-Zamor Jr. and Petar Maricic are all working hard and impressing Syversen with their great attitudes and musical talent.
“Hairspray, the Musical” was set to run at Glenelg High School starting March 26. With schools closed because of the coronavirus, the cast and crew are hoping to reschedule the large show that is set in Baltimore.
The main characters in the cast are Anna Hintz as Tracy Turnblad, Matt Leavitt as Edna Turnblad, Sam Pippenger as Link Larkin, Raj Ukondwa as Seaweed J. Stubbs, Abby McDonough as Penny Lou Pingleton, Evan Williams as Corny Collins, Kiersten King as Amber Von Tussle, Nikki Wildy as Motormouth Maybelle, Clay Capenos as Wilbur Turnblad, Sydney Repole as Velma Von Tussle, Amiyah Lambert as Little Inez, Kelsey Flavin as Prudy Pingleton, Kyle Gonce as Harriman F. Spritzer, and Alex Hong as Mr. Pinky.
There are an additional 29 cast members plus 68 students in the ensemble. A pit band consisting of 18 students will were to round out the performers. Working hard behind the scenes to keep everything running smoothly will be 11 more students working as members of the stage crew.
Kassidy Sharp, the theater arts director at Glenelg, was excited to be presenting “Hairspray.”
“This is such a great show to be doing at our school. A show that’s all about inclusion and integration and acceptance. It’s a great idea to be bringing to the Glenelg community.”