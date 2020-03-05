Howard County Boy Scout restores historic bell at church for Eagle Scout project

The Mount Gregory United Methodist Church in Cooksville is one of the oldest churches in Howard County. The Warfield Academy was founded in 1867, after the Civil War, to be used as a school to educate the African American children of Cooksville. Mount Gregory Church was organized in the lower level of the school building so the people would also have a local church to attend. In 1898, the current building was built, and it is designated as a State Historic Site.