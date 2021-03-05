Salvaged from a Howard landfill, bicycles for the world | GLENWOOD/GLENELG/DAYTON

The Glenwood Lions Club works with Howard County to recycle bicycles at the Alpha Ridge Landfill. Harrison Morson, the Lions Club coordinator for the program, is pleased to announce that the club was able to donate 1,004 bicycles to Bikes for the World in 2020.
Despite the pandemic, which closed the landfill and reduced operations for several months, the club still made a difference for people around the world.
In 2016, then-County Executive Allan Kittleman began a trial program that allowed members of the Lions Club to divert bicycles from the landfill to Bikes for the World. The program has now become a part of Howard County’s recycling center, with a marked Reusable Bicycle Shed located at the landfill. Since 2016, the club has donated almost 6,000 bicycles from the landfill to Bikes for the World.
County Executive Calvin Ball expanded the program to include a new partner, Free Bikes 4 Kidz, with Ted Cochran as director. This nonprofit collects, refurbishes and distributes bicycles to children in Howard County and has been collecting the smaller bicycles from the landfill.
Thanks to both organizations, bicycles are being donated to children in this county as well as people in countries around the world. In both cases, your used bicycle has the potential to change someone’s life.
It’s Scouting for Food time. Sometime this week, a hang-tag will be left at your home asking for donations of canned goods. Donations will be collected March 13, beginning at 8 a.m. Just place your unexpired, nonperishable food donations in bags, and place the bags where they can be seen easily from the street. The Scouts will be doing their best to keep socially distant. The collected food will be donated to the food pantries in Howard County.
This year, the food pantries are seeing higher demand for food, and many of the shelves are empty. Please help the Scouts to restock the pantries, and help our community. If you need more information, go to ScoutingforFoodNPD.com.
Calvary Lutheran Church will have a Drive-in Soup, Sandwich and Sweet event from 4 to 6:30 p.m. March 19. Dinner will consist of one quart of soup, two sandwiches and dessert for two, all for $15. Soup choices are bean with ham or vegetable soup and the sandwich choices are chicken salad or barbecue. You can mix and match the sandwiches. Each order will serve two people. Drive in, purchase a tasty homemade meal, then take it home and enjoy. Calvary Lutheran is on Old Frederick Road, just west of Lisbon.
Amy Syversen, the director of bands for Dayton Oaks Elementary School, is proud to announce the band musicians of the month for February. Andrew Sheng, Anulekha Mukherjee, Asiya Shah, Collin Broughton, Jayden Tom, Kayla Bridges, Michelle Shah, Natalie Townsend, Noah Esmail, Owen McGall and Scott Bloom are all working hard to impress Syversen. Keep practicing and having fun in band.