Salvaged from a Howard landfill, bicycles for the world | GLENWOOD/GLENELG/DAYTON

It’s Scouting for Food time. Sometime this week, a hang-tag will be left at your home asking for donations of canned goods. Donations will be collected March 13, beginning at 8 a.m. Just place your unexpired, nonperishable food donations in bags, and place the bags where they can be seen easily from the street. The Scouts will be doing their best to keep socially distant. The collected food will be donated to the food pantries in Howard County.