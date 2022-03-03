Glenelg High School students present the musical ‘Anastasia’ starting March 10

Kassidy Sharp, the theatre arts director at Glenelg High School, is pleased to welcome everyone to its presentation of the musical “Anastasia.” “Journey with us as we travel back to the twilight of the Russian empire and Paris in the 1920s to answer one of history’s biggest mysteries: What happened to the Grand Duchess Anastasia?”
The musical opens in Russia in 1927 with Anya, who doesn’t know who she is, or where she came from, but knows that she needs to get to Paris to find the answers. Anya is befriended by two con men, Dmitry and Vlad, who offer to help herto get the reward offered by the dowager empress for returning her granddaughter Anastasia.
Peyton Kern will appear in the title role of Princess Anastasia/Anya with Abby McDonough as Gleb Vaganov, Sam Pippenger as Dmitry, Kyle Gonce as Vlad Popov, Bella Carstea as Countess Lily Malevsky-Malevitch and Brooke Della’Zanna as the Dowager Empress Maria Feodorovna.
The principles will be supported by an ensemble featuring Glenelg students Aiden Larson, Ally Kolp, Amanda Preston, Amber Barker, Anna Ritter, Audrey Bower, Brenton Dunlop, Caleb Sheng, Charlie McGill, Charlotte Lane, Delaney Lane, Ellie Fischer, Ellie Hintz, Emily Baker, Emily Dinning, Emma Tarditi, Fatima Ali, Genni Cichetti, Grace Bachmann, Isabel Sowry, Izzi Cawley, Jackie Habeeb, Jackson Hufman, Jimmy Kapinos, John Roesler, Jordan Bentivenga, Kennedy Richman, Michael Richman, Landon Airey, Luke Jones, Mack Leach, Maddie Repole, Madi Jones, Maria Sales, Mariam Ukondwa, Mia Coston, Owen Stinedurf, Parker Strickland, Piper Stephan, Riley Oakes, Ryan Fitzgerald and Troy West. In addition, two elementary school students, Sylvia Cheng from Dayton Oaks Elementary and Dylan Iwanczuk from Waterloo Elementary will be part of the ensemble.
Twenty Glenelg students make up the stage crew and marketing teams while 32 students in the pit orchestra round out this talented group presenting the musical. The pit orchestra is directed by Kevin George and the musical director is Chris Fox.
According to Sharp, director and choreographer, “This has been such a challenging time for our students. They have lost so many experiences over the last few years, we are really excited to be coming back to the stage for our first musical since 2019! Rehearsing in masks has been challenging, but we accept the challenge if it means we are performing together on stage.”
Kern, a senior in the title role, adds, “The energy brought to ‘Anastasia’ by the cast will be like nothing you’ve ever seen before.”
Performances will be held in the school auditorium March 10-12 at 7 p.m. each night. There will also be afternoon performances on March 12 and March 13 at 2 p.m. All tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the door. Come along with Princess Anastasia on her journey to find herself in this family-friendly musical.
Amy Syversen, the director of bands for Dayton Oaks Elementary School is proud to announce the musicians of the month for March. Rayan Dayal, Jack Bayer, Nate Crimmins, Jax Mangiulli, Annabelle Burke, Larry Du, Evan Doyle, Natalie Pearlman, Emma Jin, Luke Drake, Eli Schreiber, Landon Jorgenson, Rushank Velaga, Lilly Millstein, Saiya Patel and Nishant Shah have been making beautiful music together. Keep working hard and having fun in band.