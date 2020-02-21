Glenwood/Glenleg/Dayton: Stars come out for music showcase at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church

There will be a community benefit concert at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, in the Parish House in Glenwood. For the Love of Music will showcase a wide variety of music and feature St. Andrew’s Chancel Choir and Worship Band along with singers and performers from around the area.
Among the performers will be Glenwood’s own Damon Foreman, who has toured the world playing music with Ashford and Simpson, Gladys Knight, Sista Monica Parker, Mary Wells and Parliament Funkadelic. He calls his music Funk Rock, a combination of Jimi Hendrix, Prince and Parliament with jazz. Foreman loves to perform and always leaves the audience feeling that it has experienced something unique and awesome.
Gloria Nutzhorn is a soprano with experience singing with the Baltimore Symphony Chorus and the National Philharmonic Chorale. She has performed in the Great Dome in Salzburg, Austria; the Sidney Opera House in Australia; and Christ Cathedral in Dublin, Ireland. This summer she will perform in the Amalfi Coast Festival in Italy. You can hear her in For the Love of Music at St. Andrew’s.
Jimmy Smith is a fingerstyle guitarist — which is a plucking style — from Winchester, Virginia. He has been playing guitar for 14 years and has loved every minute of it. He blends influences from acoustic guitarists such as Andy McKee, Antoine Dufour, Alan Gogoll and others with his own unique style of playing.
Nikki Wildy, a 16-year-old Glenelg High School student, is super excited to be performing at For the Love of Music. Wildy is a singer and songwriter who has appeared numerous times on television, film and on stage. She has performed in the Off-Broadway production of “Really Rosie” at New York City Center, “Carousel” at Arena Stage in Washington, D.C., and many other shows at regional theaters.
When she’s not onstage performing, she loves to write her own songs, and play the piano and ukulele. She is also a member of the Glenelg Dance Team and participates in varsity cheer.
Tickets are available at eventbrite.com. They will also be sold at the door. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students. Family tickets are available for $25. Proceeds from the concert will benefit the Glenelg United Methodist Church Food Pantry, Episcopal Refugee & Immigrant Center Alliance in Baltimore, Grassroots Howard County, Appalachian construction week, and the Claggett Center’s Camp Spirit Song for children affected by the opioid epidemic.
Enjoy an evening of good entertainment, while you help some great causes.
The Shrove Tuesday Pancake Supper at Calvary Lutheran Church on Old Frederick Road will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25. Dinner for Fat Tuesday will include sausage, three kinds of pancakes, applesauce, drinks and dessert. The cost for the all-you-care-to-eat meal will be a freewill offering to support youth group activities at Calvary Lutheran.
Ash Wednesday is Wednesday, Feb. 26. Services at Calvary Lutheran Church will consist of a 1 p.m. quiet service, with ashes and communion, and a 7:30 p.m. worship service with ashes and communion.
If you can’t make either of these services, Rev. Anke Deibler will have Ashes to Go from 6 to 8 a.m. at the park-and-ride at the Woodbine circle. Stop by on your way to work or school to receive ashes and a blessing.