If you like a wide variety of musical styles, then For the Love of Music at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church is the concert for you. On Saturday, Feb. 22, there will be a community benefit concert at the Parish House in Glenwood at 7 p.m. Tickets are available at eventbrite.com. You can avoid the service charge by purchasing tickets at the door. Tickets are $10 for adults, and $5 for students. There is a cap of $25 per family. Proceeds from the concert will benefit the Glenelg United Methodist Church Food Pantry, the Episcopal Refugee & Immigrant Center Alliance in Baltimore, Grassroots Howard County, Appalachian construction week, and the Claggett Center’s Camp Spirit Song. Camp Spirit Song provides a week of camp for children whose lives have been affected by the opioid epidemic.