On Friday, Feb. 21, the Glenelg Broadway Connections Theater Club will present a 30-minute version of “Shrek, the Musical” at 6 p.m. in the Glenelg High School auditorium. Admission is free.
Broadway Connections is the peer and special needs theater club operating at Glenelg for 10 years. The students have been working together since the beginning of the school year to learn this musical. They are making friends, working on social skills, learning music, dance and choreography, and practicing speech, while having fun.
There are about 40 students involved in the production, between the special needs students and the peers who work with them. Kassidy Sharp the theater arts director, also serves as faculty adviser to the Broadway Connections group. She is always excited to see the students growing and learning throughout the year while they work together on the show and finally present it to an audience.
Amy Syversen, the director of bands for Dayton Oaks Elementary School, is pleased to announce the band musicians of the month for February: Noah Esmail, Gabriella Crimmins, Micah Mathieu, Asiya Shah, Anaya Moghekar, Logan Edmonds, Michelle Shah, Nicolas Garcia, Vincent Bush, Kiley Baur, Alex Johnson, Katherine Li, Giselle Rios, Christian Lee, Jayden Tom, Alice Remines, Aaron Kim, Marisa Goldberg and Will Kerrigan are making Syversen proud. Keep on practicing and keep making beautiful music together.
If you like a wide variety of musical styles, then For the Love of Music at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church is the concert for you. On Saturday, Feb. 22, there will be a community benefit concert at the Parish House in Glenwood at 7 p.m. Tickets are available at eventbrite.com. You can avoid the service charge by purchasing tickets at the door. Tickets are $10 for adults, and $5 for students. There is a cap of $25 per family. Proceeds from the concert will benefit the Glenelg United Methodist Church Food Pantry, the Episcopal Refugee & Immigrant Center Alliance in Baltimore, Grassroots Howard County, Appalachian construction week, and the Claggett Center’s Camp Spirit Song. Camp Spirit Song provides a week of camp for children whose lives have been affected by the opioid epidemic.
The Men’s Roundtable of the Glenwood 50+ Center welcomes Howard County 5th Judicial Circuit Judge John J. Kuchno to the meeting at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11. The Roundtable meets in the Gary Arthur Glenwood Community Center.
Kuchno will speak on the topic “Circuit Court: A Primer.” He was appointed to the bench by Gov. Larry Hogan in January 2019 and will be on the April Democratic and Republican primary ballots as a nonpartisan candidate. Please register for this session by contacting Ed Kaplan, the group facilitator. Send an email to edwardkaplan967@outlook.com so he knows how many people to expect.