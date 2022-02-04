Howard County elementary students recognized for musical skills

The Glenwood Lions Club is having its Strawberry Sale. Orders need to be placed between now and the end of February. These are fresh strawberries from Florida. You can order a full flat, which is approximately 8pounds for $33, or a half flat, weighing approximately 4 pounds, for $19. The strawberries will arrive during the week of March 14 at the Howard County Fairgrounds. Everyone who orders strawberries will be contacted by email with exact pick up information as we get closer to the date.