Howard County elementary students recognized for musical skills

Amy Syversen, the director of bands at Dayton Oaks Elementary School is very proud to announce that Eli Schreiber and Emma Jin have been chosen to join the Howard County Public School Systems Elementary Gifted and Talented Band. Eli, who plays trumpet, and Emma, who plays oboe, are both fifth graders at Dayton Oaks.
In addition, Syversen’s daughter, Camden Bejm Syversen, was also chosen for the GT Band. Camden is a fourth grader at Lisbon Elementary where she plays trombone under the direction of band director Daniel Carter. She started playing when she was 7 years oldwith the help of Claire Brinster, a former Dayton Oaks student, and then continued lessons with the Do Re Mi program started by students at Glenelg High School.
The GT band is made up of students who excel in their school band program. In order to be chosen for the band, students had to prepare for an audition that was originally scheduled in person in December. At the last minute, the audition was canceled because of the surge of COVID cases and students had to submit recordings of their audition music instead. The directors of the GT band are Erin Dougherty and Cara Tracy.
Band directors from all the elementary schools also nominate students for the HCPSS Honor Band. Syversen nominated Alexa Krum fourth Ffute, Evelyn Rubens fifth trombone, Anulekha Mukherjee fifth flute, Luke Drake fifth percussion, Nishant Shah fifth percussion, Rayan Dayal fifth trombone, Natalie Townsend fifth French Horn, and Connor Haskell fifth Trumpet. The Honor Band directors are Jackie Bryant and Maggie Chandler.
As the cases of COVID decrease, both bands will rehearse for the next few months, and will perform concerts at the end of March.
Syversen is also proud to announce the Dayton Oaks Musicians of the month for February. Brooks Haddaway, Azlan Kazmi, Ethan Nieporent, Tej Dhaliwal, Isaac Houston, Muhammad Memon, Nora Cooper, Jakub Hlasko, Hope Bogard, Anulekha Mukherjee, Sawyer Scogland, Hunter El Sawi and Natalie Townsend have been practicing hard and making beautiful music together. Congratulations to all these young musicians.
The Glenwood Lions Club is having its Strawberry Sale. Orders need to be placed between now and the end of February. These are fresh strawberries from Florida. You can order a full flat, which is approximately 8pounds for $33, or a half flat, weighing approximately 4 pounds, for $19. The strawberries will arrive during the week of March 14 at the Howard County Fairgrounds. Everyone who orders strawberries will be contacted by email with exact pick up information as we get closer to the date.
Orders can be placed by email, phone or on the internet via Paypal. Email orders to Glenwoodlionsfundraiser@gmail.com or call 443-266-7726.
The Glenwood Lions Club does good work in our community, and its fundraising has been curtailed the last two years because of COVID. Many events at the Howard County Fairgrounds have been canceled and the Lions have not been able to open its Snack Bar. Purchasing strawberries helps the Lions Club, and you can enjoy fresh, delicious fruit in March.