Winter Field Day is a national exercise that encourages emergency preparedness among amateur radio operators or hams. Ham radio operators will demonstrate how they operate from remote locations to provide emergency radio communication, as they do in disaster situations. Radio equipment will be set up at the park and operated for 24 hours straight so the operators can make as many contacts as possible with hams across the United States and Canada. Visitors are welcome, and amateur radio operators will be happy to talk to you and explain what they are doing throughout the weekend.