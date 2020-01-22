The Glenwood Lions Club works with Howard County to recycle bicycles at the Alpha Ridge Landfill. Harrison Morson is the Lions Club coordinator for the program, and his assistants are Larry Orwig and Pete Adams. Together, they are saving hundreds of bicycles for a new life with people in other countries.
Former County Executive Allan Kittleman began a trial program in 2016 that allowed members of the Lions Club to divert bicycles from the landfill to Bikes for the World. The program has now become part of Howard County’s waste and recycling plan with a marked Reusable Bicycle shed located at the landfill. In 2019, 1,598 bicycles were kept from the landfill. Lions Club members dismantled a few bicycles, which could only be used for parts. In total, 1,458 complete bicycles were given to Bikes for the World, along with lots of parts for repairs.
Bikes for the World, which is based in Rockville, provides bicycles and teaches people how to repair them, so people learn a marketable skill along with the transportation. Our used bicycles will be sent around the world to places where they will change someone’s life.
Amy Syversen, the director of bands for Dayton Oaks Elementary School is pleased to announce the band musicians for the month for January. Congratulations to Max Dapko, Scott Wallace, Tanay Parikh, Olivia Broesamle, Josef Finn, Christina Zhang, Devin Cui, Rayan Amimi, Chase Whitaker, Joseph Morris, Alex Shanholtzer, Serena Soldavin, Isobel Knotts, Tyson Colombel, Noah Cosgrove, Jonathan Barrett, Johnny Gordon, Grace Edwards, Michael Eyasu, Ava Pollard and Casey Sebastian. These students have been working hard and impressing Syversen with their enthusiasm.
Four students from Glenwood Middle School have been accepted to the Howard County Middle School Honors Orchestra. Eighth-grader Jack Donohue, and seventh-graders Ananya Deshpande, Anumita Kohli and Nina Xie will be joining other select musicians from middle schools throughout the county to rehearse together and perform a concert later this year.
Every year in June, the Columbia Amateur Radio Association installs radio antennas in Glenelg for a weekend. They broadcast all over the world from our neighborhood as part of the Amateur Radio Relay League Field Day. On Saturday, Jan. 25, at 2 p.m. to Sunday, Jan. 26, at 2 p.m., the same operators will be setting up antennas at the East Pavilion of Cedar Lane Park in Columbia.
Winter Field Day is a national exercise that encourages emergency preparedness among amateur radio operators or hams. Ham radio operators will demonstrate how they operate from remote locations to provide emergency radio communication, as they do in disaster situations. Radio equipment will be set up at the park and operated for 24 hours straight so the operators can make as many contacts as possible with hams across the United States and Canada. Visitors are welcome, and amateur radio operators will be happy to talk to you and explain what they are doing throughout the weekend.
For more information about CARA and the Winter Field Day, go to columbiaara.org.
January is National Human Trafficking Awareness Month. Calvary Lutheran Church, on Old Frederick Road, is hosting an educational presentation on Thursday, Jan. 30, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. in its education wing. Learn about modern-day slavery and what can be done by working together to put a stop to this injustice. For more information, call the church at 410-489-5280.
The Glenelg High School Booster Bash Casino Night will be Friday, March 13, from 6 to 11 p.m. at The Salandra’s Barn on Carrs Mill Road. Tickets are on sale now. Go to glenelgboosters.com and click on the Booster Bash 2020 tab at the top of the home page. Tickets are $75 per person and include food, drinks and casino chips for the games.