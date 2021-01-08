Glenelg United Methodist Church steps up during pandemic | GLENWOOD/GLENELG/DAYTON

Then there are the “card angels” who make greeting cards for the seniors at Encore at Turf Valley. Over 800 have been created and delivered since last April. Wendy Feaga, who heads the card ministry, delivers them to Encore. In addition, the students at the Glenelg United Methodist Church preschool make favors that are placed on the meal trays to cheer up the residents at Encore. The 3- and 4-year-olds made Pilgrim hats at Thanksgiving time andcreate other seasonal crafts and drawings for the seniors to enjoy.