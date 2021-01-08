Glenelg United Methodist Church steps up during pandemic | GLENWOOD/GLENELG/DAYTON

Glenelg United Methodist Church on Burntwoods Road has organized numerous outreach programs to help our neighbors. Some of these programs have been operating for a long time and have been redesigned in response to the pandemic.
Every Monday has become Drive and Drop Monday. Church members fill up bins at the church with nonperishable food, greeting cards and toiletry items. The food is divided into three separate bins. One bin is destined for the Food Pantry at Glenelg United Methodist Church, one for the Grassroots Homeless Shelter and one for the Lake Elkhorn Middle School Community.
The food pantry has been operating at Glenelg United Methodist Church for many years, opening on the third Saturday of every month. Need has increased this year, and now it is regularly serving 20 families.
The Howard County Public School System provides meals for breakfast and lunch, but families still need food for evenings and weekend meals, which the church helps provide. In addition, Christmas dinners were made for 20 of the families, plus grocery store gift cards were passed out future needs.
Then there are the “card angels” who make greeting cards for the seniors at Encore at Turf Valley. Over 800 have been created and delivered since last April. Wendy Feaga, who heads the card ministry, delivers them to Encore. In addition, the students at the Glenelg United Methodist Church preschool make favors that are placed on the meal trays to cheer up the residents at Encore. The 3- and 4-year-olds made Pilgrim hats at Thanksgiving time andcreate other seasonal crafts and drawings for the seniors to enjoy.
Jackie Benner, head of Outreach at Glenelg United Methodist Church, said that it’s important to touch as many lives as possible and to try to lift everyone’s spirits. She and the other leaders of the Outreach Ministry, and the generous people in the church who make the donations, are touching lives and lifting spirits.
Amy Syversen, director of bands at Dayton Oaks Elementary School, is pleased to announce the band students of the month for December.
Casey Sebastian, Evan Doyle, Emma Jin, Federico Carbonell, Harris Alamgir, Jackson Rose, Julian McKnight, Maeva Hunter, Owen Channel, Petar Maricic, Sawyer Scogland and Tej Dhaliwal are making Syversen proud. The students are all persevering under difficult circumstances, learning to play their instruments with their fellow students via computer.
If you have a live Christmas tree and are wondering what to do with it now that Christmas is over, recycling is a great option to consider. The Merry Mulch program will turn your tree into compost and mulch, thus keeping it out of the landfill.
Remove all the decorations from the tree and take it to Western Regional Park on Carrs Mill Road. There will be Merry Mulch signs directing you to the drop-off place.
Latest Howard County
The site will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily until Jan. 16. After that date, your tree can be dropped off at the Alpha Ridge Landfill Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.