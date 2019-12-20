Looking for something special to do on Monday, Dec. 23 from 4 to 7 p.m. with that special someone? Come to the Feast of Seven Fishes at the Elkridge Furnace Inn. This extraordinary seven-course meal featuring fish and other seafood is paired with delicious wines and finishes with a decadent dessert. The elegant 1810 Manor House will be warm and welcoming with the fireplace blazing and holiday decorations making this the perfect setting for an unforgettable evening. You must purchase tickets, which are $135 per person, in advance by visiting the website or calling the Inn.