There are many local churches having Christmas Eve and/or Christmas Day services. If church is not a part of your weekly schedule now, consider trying it during the Christmas season.
The 3-in-1 Ministry under the leadership of Rick Oursler, a homegrown United Methodist pastor, will lead a 7 p.m family service at Melville Chapel at 5660 Furnace Ave., followed by a 9 p.m service at Dorsey Emmanuel at 6951 Dorsey Road and finally, a 11 p.m at Wesley Chapel at 7745 Waterloo Road. All these churches are intimate, friendly and welcoming. Choose a time that works for you and join in singing familiar carols with soon-to-be new friends.
St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, the beautiful and historical church at 5976 Old Washington Road, has Mass scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 24, at 4, 6 and 8 p.m. On Wednesday, Dec. 25, a Midnight Mass will be held and a Mass at 8 a.m.
Faith Bible Church, at 5810 Timberview Drive, will have a Christmas Celebration on Tuesday, Dec. 24, at 7 p.m.
On Christmas Eve, Elkridge Baptist Church, at 5929 Setter Drive, will have its service at 6 p.m.
Grace Episcopal Church will have its Christmas Eve services at the Historical Stone Church, at 5805 Main St. at 4 (the family service) and 9 p.m. On Christmas Day, join your neighbors at a 9 a.m service.
Unity Baptist Church, 7204 Montgomery Road, will present its Christmas Cantata on Christmas Eve at 6 p.m in its sanctuary.
Looking for something special to do on Monday, Dec. 23 from 4 to 7 p.m. with that special someone? Come to the Feast of Seven Fishes at the Elkridge Furnace Inn. This extraordinary seven-course meal featuring fish and other seafood is paired with delicious wines and finishes with a decadent dessert. The elegant 1810 Manor House will be warm and welcoming with the fireplace blazing and holiday decorations making this the perfect setting for an unforgettable evening. You must purchase tickets, which are $135 per person, in advance by visiting the website or calling the Inn.
Looking ahead to January, the Elkridge Rotary is hosting its 56th Annual Bull and Oyster Roast on Saturday, Jan. 28, at Martin’s West. This is always a great time to eat, drink, dance and have fun with family and friends. Tickets are $60 per person and $550 for a table of 10. You can purchase tickets by going to elkridgerotaryclub.org or calling Cindy at 410-340-8815. Plan ahead-this event usually sells out. Don’t miss it.
As we quickly put the last bits of tape on those gifts, draw the last tray of cookies from the oven and take a deep breath, let us reflect on the peace, joy and love of the holiday season.
It has been my sincere pleasure to write this column featuring the people and hometown that I love. I am proud to be born and raised in Elkridge in a time that was sweet, simple and fun. My brothers and I played outside with our neighbors, Bill, Robin, Lauri and Jill Merson every day. We played baseball, Kick the Can – also known as Tin Can on the Dump – and a million and one varieties of freeze tag.
We belonged to something bigger than ourselves; we were a community, eternally connected by fun and fellowship. I look forward to reporting Elkridge news in 2020 and helping you build community while having fun with your friends and neighbors.