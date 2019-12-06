Belmont Manor is hosting its Holiday Open House on Sunday, Dec. 15, from 3 to 6 p.m. After you have toured the home and soaked in the beautiful seasonal period decorations, enjoy some light refreshments and say hello to Belle, the Eastern Screech Owl. Then you can search for the perfect gift in the manor’s gift shop or go on a leisurely self-guided tour of the grounds. You will soon see why Belmont is considered a hidden gem of Howard County. If you’ve never seen Belmont all decked out for the holidays; do yourself a favor and let this be the year.