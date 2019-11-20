Daniel’s, the open-air bar and restaurant affectionately known as “The Biker’s Bar on Rt. One,” celebrated Veterans Day with two very special events.
On Tuesday, Nov. 11, Daniel’s served a delicious free buffet for all veterans and $10 for anyone else. The proceeds from the dinner went to the Navy Seal Foundation to help further its mission of providing support for the warriors and the unique needs of the Naval Special Warfare community. This foundation provides an array of warrior and family support such as; educational opportunities, tragedy assistance, survivor assistance, warrior transition and legacy preservation. Donations to this very important foundation can be made by contacting the organization at NavySealFoundation.org.
The second event happened on Wednesday, Nov. 12, when Daniel’s partnered with Ravens Roost #117 to host a very special Happy Hour which included live music, several raffles, bar foods, great drinks and plenty of friends and neighbors. The proceeds from this event went to honoring all fallen heroes at the National Cemetery in Catonsville by sponsoring wreaths to place on gravestones on Saturday, Dec. 14, which is recognized as Wreaths Around America Day.
On this day, fallen heroes who have been laid to rest in national cemeteries are honored for their sacrifice to our country with wreaths fellow Americans buy and lay on the gravestones. If you were not able to attend the Happy Hour, you can still purchase wreaths to be used at the Catonsville cemetery by contacting Wreaths Across America at wreathsacrossamerica.org. What a great way to honor our fallen heroes and be a part of the National Wreaths Across America Day.
The bi-monthly meeting of Greater Elkridge Community Association is Thursday, Nov. 21, starting at 7 p.m. at the Elkridge Volunteer Fire Department. Police Chief Lisa Myers will be the featured speaker to discuss the issues facing Elkridge residents concerning truck traffic. Please plan on attending and let your voice be heard.
Congratulations and a big happy birthday to well-known and well-loved Elkridge resident Betty McMullen. Betty turned 90 this month and celebrated with a big party of family and friends at the Grace Episcopal Social Hall. Betty is known for her dedication to her faith, family and friends. Have a great year!
An up-date from Cindy’s Hot Shots, Maryland’s newest Indoor Shooting Range, owned and operated by Elkridge resident Cindy Sacker-Quick and her partner and husband, Tom. They have adjusted their operating hours to, Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.; and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. to better meet the needs of their clients. The range is at 115 C Holsum Way in Glen Burnie 2160. Call 410-787 7468 .
St. Augustine’s Church will host a Senior Luncheon and Bingo on Wednesday, Nov. 27, at 12 p.m. The cost is $5 per person. For more information, call 410-796-1520.
On Thanksgiving Eve, Wednesday, Nov. 27, the Rathskeller is hosting an all-you-can eat event starting at 8 p.m. and ending at 1 a.m. The cost is $40 a person and can be purchased by going to Eventbrite.com. No tickets will be sold after 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 26. The heated patio will be filled with people enjoying live music and incredible German eats and beer, glühwein, jugartee, hot chocolate and hot cider.
For your information and planning purposes, I am listing a few local upcoming Christmas events. If your organization or church is doing something special that is open to the public, and you want to let your friends and neighbors know about it, please contact me at susannews@yahoo.com and I will do my best to get it in the next column.
Santa’s will appear at Ledo’s, 7190 Troy Hill Drive, on Dec. 9, 10 and 11, starting at 5 p.m. and ending at 8 p.m. Seating starts at 4:30 p.m. and ends at 7:45 p.m. The entire party must be present to be seated. Santa will be there for pictures and to see your little ones.
The Elkridge Adult Athletic Association is hosting a Santa’s Visit for children 8 years old and younger on Saturday, Dec. 14, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Pfeiffer’s School House at Rockbun Park off Montgomery Road. There will be a craft activity and music to do with elves. Admission is a canned good that will be donated to the Elkridge Food Pantry.
For a different holiday experience, come to a performance of the “Nutcracker on Ice” at the Columbia Ice Rink, 5876 Thunder Hill Road, Columbia. Tickets are $15 for over the age of 3. Showtimes are Saturday, Dec. 14, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. and 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 15, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.
The Holiday Food Trucks event sponsored by the Elkridge Volunteer Fire Department is being held on Sunday, Dec. 15, at the fire department. There will be over 10 food trucks there with delicious food to purchase, as well as the opportunity for your children to visit with Santa and have their picture taken. There will be shuttle parking from the parking lot at Elkridge Elementary to the fire house and back. This is a don’t-miss holiday event for you and your family.
St. Augustine’s Choir will present its Christmas Concert on Sunday, Dec. 15 at 7 p.m. in the sanctuary. The music of the holiday season will be presented by your friends and neighbors under the fabulous direction of local musician Paul Levine. Come relax and let the beautiful music of the season wash over you and focus your thoughts on the peace, joy and love that Christmas can bring.
Belmont Manor is hosting its Holiday Open House on Sunday, Dec. 15, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. The house will be beautifully adorned in period decorations. After you have toured the home, enjoy some light refreshments, say hello to Belle the Eastern Screech Owl, find the perfect gift in the gift shop or go on a self-guided tour of the grounds.