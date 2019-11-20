On this day, fallen heroes who have been laid to rest in national cemeteries are honored for their sacrifice to our country with wreaths fellow Americans buy and lay on the gravestones. If you were not able to attend the Happy Hour, you can still purchase wreaths to be used at the Catonsville cemetery by contacting Wreaths Across America at wreathsacrossamerica.org. What a great way to honor our fallen heroes and be a part of the National Wreaths Across America Day.