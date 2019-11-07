For the past 35 years, Elkridge native Debbie Lewis Marc owned and managed The Hair Station, at 5849 Washington Blvd. She has been in the hair industry a total of 40 years when you add her years as a stylist. On Friday, Nov. 1, Marc handed over the reins of her shop to well-known and loved stylist Megan Brand, who has worked with Marc at the salon since 2005.
Marc wants to reassure her many loyal customers that she will still be doing hair as she takes a step back from being a small-business owner. The Hair Station offers services for men and women, including, but not limited to; shampoo, color, perms, cuts and waxing.
Brand is looking forward to taking this next step in her career. She loves the friendly atmosphere, the clients and staff and is eager to bring her own ideas to the salon.
Brand is looking to hire another stylist. Send resumes to her at megan@hairstation2019@gmail.com or call 410-796-4684.
Good Luck to Marc, Brand and the Hair Station.
The last day for Food Truck Fridays at the Elkridge Volunteer Fire Department is Nov. 8. Festivities start at 4:30 p.m. and end at 8:30 p.m. Don’t miss out on the chance to eat delicious food while visiting with your friends and neighbors. See you there.
Wednesday night Bingo at the Elkridge Volunteer Fire Department continues with the doors opening at 5:30 p.m., games start at 6:45 p.m., with Early Birds at 7 p.m. and regular bingo kicking off at 7:15 p.m. There is $1,000 jackpot. The kitchen will be open with delicious food for players to purchase and enjoy. Take a mid-week break and enjoy an evening of bingo and neighbors.
The Ladies Auxiliary of the Elkridge Volunteer Fire Department is hosting a Painting Event on Sunday, Nov. 24, starting at 4 p.m, at the fire station. Katie Detrich will be providing the instruction for painting a pre-drawn Christmas holiday scene. Check-in starts at 4 p.m. and the instruction starts promptly at 4:30 p.m. This is a BYOB and food activity. The cost to make an 8-by-14 slate, a 15-by-20 canvas or a wood pallet rectangle is $40. Aprons will be available to buy during the painting event for $10.
The Mustard Seed Thrift Store, a ministry of Grace Episcopal Church is open on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The store, at 6725 Montgomery Road, features gently used clothes, household goods, craft supplies, knickknacks and other treasures. The Mustard Seed also accepts donations of well-loved, but not overused, items. It is not able to accommodate large pieces of furniture. Check out its website at graceelkridge.org or call 410-796-3270 for more information.
Trinity Episcopal Church, lat 7474 Washington Blvd., also operates a Thrift Store on Tuesdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It is housed in the building directly behind the church that once served as a rectory. The store often runs a Bag Sale in which a brown grocery bag is filled with clothing and other items for a set price. The ministry accepts donations of clean household goods and clothing during the hours when the store is open.
Grace Episcopal Church is hosting a Safe Food Pantry Allergy-Free Pancake Breakfast on Saturday, Nov. 9, starting at 9 a.m. and ending at 11:30 a.m. All the food will be free of the eight major food allergens. Tickets are $10 for adults, $7 for children under 3 eat for free. Proceeds go to supplying food for the Food Pantry to provide allergy safe foods and hands-on education for their clients who have food allergies.
ACTS, the Christian Youth Fellowship of the 3-in-1 Ministry of Dorsey Emmanuel, Melville Chapel and Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church, is hosting a Youth Lock-in on Friday, Nov. 15, starting at 6 p.m. and ending at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16. The event will be held at Dorsey Emmanuel Church, 6951 Dorsey Road. The Youth Leaders have planned 24 hours of fun, including indoor and outdoor games, movies, ceramic painting, a guest speaker, meals, snacks and so much more. To get more information or to register for this free event, email Nickie Barker at barker.nickie@yahoo.com or call her at 240-561-6884.
The combined 3-in-1 Fellowship will hold a Thanksgiving Eve Service on Wednesday, Nov. 27, led by hometown Rev. Rick Oursler at Wesley Chapel United Methodist at 6 p.m. Come and take a moment during this busy holiday season to reflect on the many blessings we enjoy and be thankful. Wesley Chapel is at 7744 Waterloo Road.
Jeanne Slater, a former employee of the Howard County Department of Aging and Independence, is coordinating a Community Thanksgiving Dinner at the Fellowship Hall of Melville Chapel United Methodist Church, 5660 Furnace Ave. A traditional Thanksgiving dinner, with all the fixings, will be available starting at noon and ending at 2 p.m. Anyone who is looking for a little fellowship and good food in a warm, friendly setting, join Jeannie and company for a wonderful time. The generosity of some of our local businesses and neighbors allows this dinner to be free for everyone.