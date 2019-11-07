Jeanne Slater, a former employee of the Howard County Department of Aging and Independence, is coordinating a Community Thanksgiving Dinner at the Fellowship Hall of Melville Chapel United Methodist Church, 5660 Furnace Ave. A traditional Thanksgiving dinner, with all the fixings, will be available starting at noon and ending at 2 p.m. Anyone who is looking for a little fellowship and good food in a warm, friendly setting, join Jeannie and company for a wonderful time. The generosity of some of our local businesses and neighbors allows this dinner to be free for everyone.