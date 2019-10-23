Robin Merson Watson, a lifelong resident of Elkridge, is the definition of dedication, excellence and loyalty. Recently, she was honored by the Howard County Fire and Rescue Services for her 40 years of service in the administrative division of the department.
She is known for her meticulous attention to detail and ability to independently problem solve any issue she encounters based on her vast knowledge and experience with the fire services.
In addition to possessing exceptional work skills, Watson’s sunny disposition, sense of humor and ever-present smile are tremendous assets that add to the overall success of the fire services. Even with 40 years of exemplary service, retirement is still a few years off for this dedicated public servant. In the meanwhile, she will continue to provide the high level of service to county residents that she always has and enjoy spending time with her family, including her eight wonderful grandchildren and husband of 45 years, Don. Thank you for your service, Robin.
We are so fortunate in Elkridge to have many businesses that are generous and community-oriented toward our residents. A giant thank-you to Tom Easton, the well-known and generous general manager of Green Valley Marketplace, who recently donated surplus backpacks, lunch bags and pencil cases to students at Elkridge Landing Middle School Thanks Tom. You are a real example of what it means to be invested in your community.
The Rathskeller, Elkridge’s newest bar and restaurant, opened on Saturday, Oct. 19. The restaurant at 5702 Main St. is the beginning of the proposed revitalization of the historic district.
John O’Connor, owner and developer of the project, sees the restaurant as a great step in welcoming families and businesses to this area. The menu at the restaurant is German-inspired with a modern take on each dish and was developed by veteran chef, Brian Ciestak, while Rob Vogel developed the beverage program.
The menu is filled with delectable dishes like ham steak and salad with warm bacon and onion dressing, spiced chicken schnitzel and goose liver mousse paired with German beer, wine or European spirits.
Looking for something fun to do on Saturday, Oct. 26? How about checking out a downsizing yard sale at 5876 Bellanca Drive starting at 8 a.m. and ending at 1 p.m.? The sale will feature linens, china, kitchenware and many other treasures. Have fun with your family or friends as you look through the collectibles, dinner sets and treasures of a lifetime.
Green Valley Marketplace is hosting its Halloween Parade on Saturday, Oct. 26, starting at 11 a.m until 4 p.m. Local children are invited to come in costume and join in the festivities celebrating Halloween.
At 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, children ages 2-10 are invited to Trunk-or-Treat in the parking lot at Dorsey Emmanuel United Methodist at 6951 Dorsey Road. There will be face painting, a “not too scary trail” and pumpkin painting for the children to enjoy. The event will end at 7 p.m. The rain date is Sunday, Oct. 27. This event is free and open to the public.
The final night for the Happy Haunted Hayride is Saturday, Oct. 26. Sponsored by the Elkridge Adult Athletic Association, the hayride is for children ages 2-7 years old. It does not include any scary imagines that could frighten the little ones. The cost is $5 per person, cash only. Checks will not be accepted.
For children 7 years old and older, Sunday, Oct 27, is the last night for the Haunted Hayride, which includes scary images and costumed people meant to give you a fright. The cost is $10 cash per person. Much thanks to EAAA for sponsoring these fun nights.
The Elkridge Furnace Inn is hosting some very exciting, educational and special teas, dinners and classes in November and December. I am not trying to rush through the holidays, but these events are so popular, they often sell out way in advance. Classes include hands-on culinary experiences with Executive Pastry Chef Alexis Chalk and Executive Chef Dan Wecker and are sure to enlighten your culinary curiosity. Check out the Inn’s website or call them at 410-379-7336.