In addition to possessing exceptional work skills, Watson’s sunny disposition, sense of humor and ever-present smile are tremendous assets that add to the overall success of the fire services. Even with 40 years of exemplary service, retirement is still a few years off for this dedicated public servant. In the meanwhile, she will continue to provide the high level of service to county residents that she always has and enjoy spending time with her family, including her eight wonderful grandchildren and husband of 45 years, Don. Thank you for your service, Robin.