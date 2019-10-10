Before Jack got ill, I had very little awareness that men could get breast cancer. While it is much more uncommon for men to get this diagnosis, it typically has worse long-term results because men typically do not perform monthly breast self-examinations, nor do they recognize the signs of cancer. My brother fought so hard against this all-consuming disease until he passed away in June 2018. My focus for this year’s observance of breast cancer awareness is to share Jack’s story so other men can be informed and safeguarded with knowledge.