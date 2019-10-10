October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Sadly, we have all been touched by breast cancer; we have a relative or friend who has had to deal with this horrible disease or, perhaps, we have had breast cancer ourselves.
For me, my dear mother, my best friend of 63 years and my older brother, Jack, all have had personal battles with this disease.
Before Jack got ill, I had very little awareness that men could get breast cancer. While it is much more uncommon for men to get this diagnosis, it typically has worse long-term results because men typically do not perform monthly breast self-examinations, nor do they recognize the signs of cancer. My brother fought so hard against this all-consuming disease until he passed away in June 2018. My focus for this year’s observance of breast cancer awareness is to share Jack’s story so other men can be informed and safeguarded with knowledge.
Kupcakes and Co., the fabulous bakery known for its delectable desserts and treats, is offering a cupcake decorating class on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the store. The class includes hands-on instruction with three designs especially for Halloween. Each student will leave with six decorated cupcakes and a goodie bag. The cost for the class is $55 per person. Participants must be 12 years or older. These classes fill up quickly, so register soon for this fun-filled afternoon by calling Kupcakes and Co. at 443-552-3033.
Mark your calendars for the Elkridge Adult Athletic Association Halloween Hayrides at Rockburn Park off of Montgomery Road. The Happy Halloween Hayride is designed for children ages 2 to 7 and is age appropriate, with no scary decorations or spooky characters. The rides will take place on Oct. 20 and 27 from 2 to 4 p.m. The cost is $5 per person.
The Elkridge Volunteer Fire Department will be there with firetrucks to show children and to do a fire demonstration.
The second hayride, The Haunted Experience, is designed for children ages 7 and older as a fright and fun experience. The spooky hayride will wind through the eerie trails to the ghostly dwelling in the woods. The Haunted Experience will be open on Oct. 18 and 25 from 7 to 10 p.m. and Oct. 19 and Oct. 26 starting at 6:30 p.m. and ending at 10 p.m. The cost for this hayride is $10 per person.
Serial entrepreneurs, hometown girl Cindy Sacker-Quick and her husband, Tom, are at it again. This time they are just weeks away from opening Cindy’s Hot Shots, a 10-lane indoor gun range at 115 Holsum Way near the old Glen Burnie Mall.
The Quicks are currently renovating and remodeling the indoor gun range they recently purchased. Cindy’s Hot Shots is one of only 10 indoor gun ranges in the entire state.
Well-known and respected gun expert Johnny Merson will be teaching classes for people who want to obtain a gun carry permit. His outstanding teaching skills will be a great asset to the clientele and the business.
The Quicks are focused on following all rules pertaining to the safe ownership and use of guns, especially handguns. The opportunity to practice and refine skills will be very helpful to police officers and other first responders who need to be re-certified to carry their weapons. They will also have guns for rent and sale.
The Belmont Manor and Historic Park is known as a hidden gem of Howard County and we are so fortunate to have such a resource right here in Elkridge. There are some events coming up in the next couple of months that sound so fun and exciting.
On Wednesday, Oct. 30, Belmont is hosting Monster Mash Murders, an Ovation Dinner Theatre interactive comedy mystery whodunit. Help solve the murder and enjoy a three-course meal prepared by Zeffert and Gold Catering. The dinner theater costs $85 per person which includes two drink tickets. A cash beer and wine bar will be available.
The manor is hosting a Holiday Afternoon Tea on Dec. 5 starting at 11:30 a.m. The manor will be adorned with beautiful greens and holiday decorations. The tea will feature a bottomless pot of tea, scones with clotted cream and jam, tea savories and a delicious assortment of desserts.
Following the tea, guests are invited to do a self-guided tour and enjoy the Christmas decorations. The cost for this tea is $40 per person and you must pre-register by calling 410-313-7275. Seating is limited, so call soon to reserve your place.