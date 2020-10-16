Elkridge Furnace Inn offering pre-made suppers as well as fresh meals and vegetables

The Elkridge Furnace Inn is offering the opportunity to order fresh, delicious meats, sourced locally, as well as vegetables and eggs from Cooper Penny Farm, Myrtle Wood Farm and Greg’s Eggs from its marketplace. Orders must be in by Monday to be ready for pickup on Wednesday.
Leave it to the creativity of Dan and Donna Wecker and their team to come up with another fun, delicious supper. Call ahead at 410-379-9336 to order a simple soup, salad and bread supper. This is the perfect ending to a productive work week, whether at home or in the office. A great solution to “What’s for dinner?”
Ready to get your yard in shape for fall? Stop by Neu-Valley Nursery at 7274 Montgomery Road. It has beautiful mums, pansies, burning bush, plenty of mulch and just about anything else needed to have a beautifully manicured yard. You will enjoy a variety of locally grown apples, pumpkins, gourds, fall corn, cider, flowers, preserves and sauces. Come by and get everything on your shopping list to welcome fall in with a flair.
The annual Golf Tournament to benefit the Elkridge Volunteer Fire Department has been canceled for 2020. We are looking forward to its return in the early fall of 2021.
It is with tremendous sadness that I share news of the death of lifelong Elkridge resident Christopher Bush following a brief hospitalization. Chris celebrated 42 years of marriage to his high school sweetheart, Becky Miliner. They were known by their many friends and family members as the “fun couple” who hosted legendary dinner parties, with Chris cooking elaborate and delicious meals. He was well-known for his fun sense of humor. He was a devout Christian and spent time every day reading the Bible and praying. He loved playing and observing all sports and was a real golf enthusiast. He loved all genres of music. An animal lover, Chris was particularly fond of dogs.
A celebration of life service will be scheduled later once it is safe to gather in large groups. In the meantime, friends, family and associates may make memorial contributions to Tails of Hope Dog Rescue, P.O. Box 30245, Memphis, TN 38118 in Chris’ name. He will be so very missed by his many loved ones.
Another well-known and loved former Elkridge resident Sally Voris died unexpectedly Oct. 3. Sally grew up on Lawyer’s Hill Road with her siblings and parents and was a student leader at Howard High School. She was a community activist, especially regarding the environment and land use in the Patapsco Valley.
Since 2004, Sally has owned and lived on White Rose Farm in Taneytown. With her insight, creativity and collaboration skills, she created a place to feed and nurture all visitor’s bodies, minds and spirits. The farm is a nonprofit and offers pick-your-own produce, beekeeping, drum circles, storytelling, partnering with Beech Tree Puppets, a Retreat House and other farming experiences. All activities at White Rose Farm are designed to connect people with the beauty, bounty and the balance of nature found in the world around us. Sally was a true free spirit who lived her life in harmony with the earth and her community. This farmer, storyteller and community activist has made her mark in the world and in our hearts.