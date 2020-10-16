Elkridge Furnace Inn offering pre-made suppers as well as fresh meals and vegetables

Since 2004, Sally has owned and lived on White Rose Farm in Taneytown. With her insight, creativity and collaboration skills, she created a place to feed and nurture all visitor’s bodies, minds and spirits. The farm is a nonprofit and offers pick-your-own produce, beekeeping, drum circles, storytelling, partnering with Beech Tree Puppets, a Retreat House and other farming experiences. All activities at White Rose Farm are designed to connect people with the beauty, bounty and the balance of nature found in the world around us. Sally was a true free spirit who lived her life in harmony with the earth and her community. This farmer, storyteller and community activist has made her mark in the world and in our hearts.