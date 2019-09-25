A lifetime of collectibles fills family yard sales in Elkridge

The event starts at 10 a.m. until 12 p.m., no preregistration is required, but it is designed for students ages 8 to 14. The challenge was developed by Google and the University of West Virginia and is a hands-on experience for students who are interested in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) activities. The hands-on experience includes a computer activity on Google’s CS and two unplugged activities that bring coding to life through games, physical activities and puzzles.