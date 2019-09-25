A lifetime of collectibles fills family yard sales in Elkridge

The Peddicord family is hosting two large, moving and downsizing yard sales, offering collectibles, dish sets, Christmas and other holiday decorations, china, linens, kitchen wares and other treasures of an older auntie.
There will be many beautiful items to buy from this woman’s well-lived life. The first yard sale is Saturday, Sept. 28, and the second will be held on Saturday, Oct. 28, starting at 8 a.m. and ending at 1 p.m. The yard sales will be held at 5876 Bellanca Drive. Come on out and enjoy treasure hunting with your friends and neighbors.
Grace Early Learning Center still has openings for the 2019-2020 school year. For more information, contact Sharon, the center’s director, or Eric, the assistant director, at 410-796-4561. Learn about its innovative, fun and stimulating activities especially designed to spark your child’s mind and body.
The Garden House at the Elkridge Furnace Inn is the setting for the Local Arts Show and Sale on Sunday, Sept. 29, from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Local artists will be selling their creations from paintings to jewelry.
There will be beer, wine, cocktails and delicious farm-fresh foods available to purchase. There is no admission fee, but there will an opportunity to donate to the Johns Hopkins Children’s Art Center. The Art Center helps children who are patients at Johns Hopkins Hospital to express their feelings and experiences using various art mediums.
The Elkridge Volunteer Fire Department is hosting its open house on Saturday, Oct. 5, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be opportunities for children to participate in a variety of fun activities and get lots of important public safety information. The award-winning Junior Firefighters will invite young visitors to participate in physical challenge activities with them, explore the firetrucks and take a tour of the fire station. Call 410-313-4901 for more information.
Ready for some delicious Italian food? Perfect timing! On Saturday, Oct. 5, St. Augustine’s is hosting its Fall Festival Italian Dinner from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Dinner will be served until 8:30 p.m. The menu for this fundraiser is lasagna, spaghetti and meatballs, sausage with peppers, salad, bread and desserts. Adults will get a complimentary glass of wine with dinner. Soda, tea, iced tea and coffee are also included. Adults are $25 and tickets for children ages 6 to 12 are $10.
There will also be a 50/50 raffle, a Coke wheel, liquor wheel and Italian basket raffle. Tickets are available at the St. Augustine’s Catholic Church website, after any Mass or at the parish office during business hours. You will not want to miss this delicious and fun evening.
National Youth Science Day is Saturday, Oct. 5. The Howard County Extension Outreach Program is hosting a free game changer challenge event at Savage Branch library, at 9525 Durness Lane.
The event starts at 10 a.m. until 12 p.m., no preregistration is required, but it is designed for students ages 8 to 14. The challenge was developed by Google and the University of West Virginia and is a hands-on experience for students who are interested in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) activities. The hands-on experience includes a computer activity on Google’s CS and two unplugged activities that bring coding to life through games, physical activities and puzzles.
This is perfect for first-time and beginning coders. 4-H National Youth Science Day is for students in all fifty states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, Guam and several foreign countries. National 4-H Week is Oct. 6-12.
The 11th annual Elkridge Volunteer Fire Department Golf Tournament is being held on Monday, Oct. 7, at the Compass Point Golf Course in Pasadena. Registration starts at 7 a.m., followed by an 8 a.m. tee off.
The cost is $125 per person and includes breakfast and lunch. Awards will be presented at the end of the tournament. For more information, call Tami Scovitch at 410-456-5896.