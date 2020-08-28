Elkridge Volunteer Fire Department now hosting food trucks to-go on Fridays

She also leaves behind her sister, Barbara and many other dear relatives and friends. Pat’s brother, Joey, died earlier this year. Pat was an award-winning quilter who taught many local women to make beautiful quilts. She was very proud of her Polish heritage and was a presenter at the Elkridge Historical Society’s Little Poland night earlier this year. She was gracious and informative even though she was undergoing chemotherapy and fighting for her life at that time. Pat was a vibrant, joyful person who is missed by all of us who were fortunate to call her a friend.