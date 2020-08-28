Elkridge Volunteer Fire Department now hosting food trucks to-go on Fridays

The Elkridge Volunteer Fire Department has rebranded its wildly popular food trucks to Friday Food Trucks on the Go. Due to COVID-19 and state guidelines, the following changes have been made; this is a carryout event: No food will be eaten inside the hall or outside in the parking lot. Face coverings must be worn while on EVFD property. The trucks will be parked in the top parking lot from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Come support the fire department and enjoy some yummy food truck food. See you there.
The Elkridge Furnace Inn continues to creatively pivot during this time of COVID-19 to offer a variety of al fresco options. Diners can purchase a prepared picnic and find the perfect spot to enjoy it on the 8 acres of the inn’s property. The porch is open for dinner from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays to Sundays. Brunch is on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. You can also get delivery or food to take away, too. Treat yourself and enjoy delicious locally sourced food, expertly prepared by Don Wecker and his staff.
The Furnace Inn also continues to offer its farmers market on Wednesdays from 1 to 5 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. If you are looking for produce, including herbs from the Inn’s kitchen garden or locally raised meats including sausage made by Chef Wecker or freshly made French pastries, come check out the market. You must wear a mask and observe social distancing while at the farmers market.
The patio at Coffee on Main Street has been open for awhile now. It also offers options to call in an order at 410-862-2517 and pick it up or order your drink and food for takeaway or eating on the patio. The coffee shop is open Tuesdays to Fridays from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.
It is with deep sadness that I share news about the passing of two well-known and loved Elkridge residents.
John “Jack” Snodgrass Jr. died after suffering a major stroke in June. He leaves behind his wife, Kayleigh, sons John III, known as Sonny, and Paul, and siblings Jeanne, Mary, Joseph and James. Memorial gifts may be made in Jack’s name to St. Benedict’s Catholic Church at 2612 Wilkens Ave., Baltimore, MD 21223 or the Elkridge Volunteer Fire Department. Jack grew up in Elkridge and attended St. Augustine School and Cardinal Gibbons High School. He was thoughtful, kind, funny and helpful to his family and many friends. He will be greatly missed.
Patricia “Pat” Baran Pool died in July following a lengthy and courageous battle with breast cancer. She is survived by her loving husband, Ronnie, and children Marla and Craig and their families. Her granddaughter, Emily, brought such joy to her life.
She also leaves behind her sister, Barbara and many other dear relatives and friends. Pat’s brother, Joey, died earlier this year. Pat was an award-winning quilter who taught many local women to make beautiful quilts. She was very proud of her Polish heritage and was a presenter at the Elkridge Historical Society’s Little Poland night earlier this year. She was gracious and informative even though she was undergoing chemotherapy and fighting for her life at that time. Pat was a vibrant, joyful person who is missed by all of us who were fortunate to call her a friend.