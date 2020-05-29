Elkridge: Howard County businesses still offering plenty of tempting treats during pandemic

The coffee shop formerly known as Screaming Agnes is reopened under the new name of Coffee on Main Street. A front window has been converted into a takeout window where you can purchase its coffees and teas and locally made sweet and savory baked goods. You can call your order in at 410-862-2517, order online or go to the window to place an order. The shop is open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. The shop is at 5782 Main St.