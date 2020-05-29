Elkridge: Howard County businesses still offering plenty of tempting treats during pandemic

As Maryland continues to slowly return to more familiar ways of living, I wanted to provide you with updated information about some of our great small businesses.
The coffee shop formerly known as Screaming Agnes is reopened under the new name of Coffee on Main Street. A front window has been converted into a takeout window where you can purchase its coffees and teas and locally made sweet and savory baked goods. You can call your order in at 410-862-2517, order online or go to the window to place an order. The shop is open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. The shop is at 5782 Main St.
Kupcakes and Co. is offering Kareful Kurbside Delivery of pre-ordered items from its website to be picked up from 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesdays, 4 to 6 p.m. Fridays or 9 a.m. to noon. Saturdays. They have been selling out very quickly, so be sure to get your orders for Wednesday in by 6 p.m. Monday, orders for Fridays are due by noon Wednesday and Saturday orders are due by noon Thursday. This is a great way to support a sweet local small business.
Cindy’s Soft Serve, a favorite of ice cream fans young and old, is now open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Please use social distancing while waiting to be served. A cold, delicious ice cream cone might just be the perfect treat for your family tonight.
The Elkridge Furnace Inn continues to offer carryout and delivery from noon to 9 p.m. Tuesdays to Sundays. A brunch menu is offered on Saturdays and Sundays starting at 9 a.m. and ending at 3 p.m. The innovative farmers market continues from 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesdays and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. It has fresh produce and other delicious foods to buy.
A big congratulations to Girl Scout Troop #774 of Elkridge, which gavesweet treats to spread positivity by giving the first-responders from Mercy Hospital a box of goodies. The young Scouts are meeting virtually to plan a similar service project at Children’s National Hospital. What an exceptional example of kindness and generosity from these young women. We are so proud of you!
The City of Hope, at 7180 Troy Hill Road, continues to provide weekly food distribution from noon to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. If you are food insecure and are in need of food, stop by.
Congratulations to Chris and Ashley O’Connor who organized a local walk-a-thon for the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation in spite of the shutdown of local businesses and activities. Lilly and Jackson, the O’Connor children, both have Type 1 diabetes. Team O’Connor is a big supporter of the foundation, exceeding their $2,000 pledge. Way to go.
The Watson-Zour Family celebrated Jimmy Zour’s birthday online on May 11. Jimmy is the husband of Sara and dad to Zachary, Emma, Jamison and Delaney and is a lieutenant in the Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue. Ellianne, daughter of John and Stacey Zour, celebrated her 11th birthday on May 18 and May 20 marked the 17th birthday for Zachary, son of Jimmy and Sara Zour. Happy birthday to one and all.
I know you all have grown COVID-19 weary and I have, too, but we need to take a deep breath, gather our wits about us and push on. Eventually, we will be OK again. We will rebuild, we will be innovative, we will prevail. We are Americans — that is who we are — that is what we do in Elkridge, my hometown.