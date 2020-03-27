Green Valley Marketplace in Elkridge remaining open during coronavirus pandemic

Green Valley Marketplace announced it will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. until further notice. Green Valley is reserving the first hour of the business day for people over 60 years old, people who have suppressed immune systems or fit into the high-risk category for catching the COVID-19 virus.
Thanks to Tom and the other employees at Green Valley for their dedication and hard work during this difficult time.
As you can guess, all community-based activities, meetings and events have been postponed or canceled until further notice. I wanted to share information about viewing a TED Talk about COVID-19 from a world health policy point of view. The speaker Alanna Shaikh has been a public health policy expert for the past 20 years and is straight-forward and easy to understand.
Goggle TED.com and type Alanna Shaikh/TEDXSMU. I find it comforting to hear from experts who know far more than I do about COVID-19. Hope you find it helpful, too.
The economic effects of the pandemic are especially felt by small businesses. The following is a list of small businesses in the food industry in Elkridge that would greatly benefit and appreciate your support by ordering a lunch or dinner once or more a week. I have included the phone number for each restaurant. Some are providing take-out and delivery, while others are providing only one or the other.
They include Daniels, 410-796-4678; Chopstixx, 410-379-5566; Sushi Q, 410-579-7453; Elkridge Cafe, 410-796-1095; Mutiny Pirate Bar, 443-820-3389; Ledo Pizza, 443-776-3762; Stained Glass Pub, 410-796-4345; Gateway Pizza, 410-799-0383; and Venice Pizza, 410-796-5500. Hope these phone numbers will come in handy as we support our local small businesses during this health crisis.
All the doctors associated with the pandemic have been stressing the importance of continuing to be physically active as we reduce our interactions with others to limit the spread of the coronavirus. Joe Wicks, a physical education teacher, is leading a daily workout for your children at playpennies.com. What a fun way to keep moving with your kiddos while they are home from school.
Friends, because it looks highly unlikely that the Howard County Public School System, as well as, local private schools will be having graduation ceremonies this year, I would love to honor your students by recognizing them in future columns. Contact me at susannews@yahoo.com and we will set up a phone call so I can get the information.
Also, feel free to contact me if you want to honor your child’s, parents, grandparents or any loved ones special birthday, anniversary, accomplishment or whatever in the Elkridge column.
To that end, I would be remiss and most certainly have my Grandmother Card taken away, if I did not give a huge shout out, wrapped in love, to my own granddaughter, Amelia Sage McCulloch, who turned 3 on Sunday, March 22. Thank goodness for FaceTime so I can chat it up with you. Happy Birthday, sweetie. Your Mimi loves you and hope to see you when it is safe to do so.
It is with deep sadness that I inform you of the passing of life-long Elkridge resident William Wesley Oursler, who died suddenly at his home on Feb. 24. Oursler was the son of Gerald (Ozzie) and the late Janet Oursler and the younger brother of (John) Stephen, who currently resides in Scaggsville with his wife, Jul.
Oursler was a loving uncle to his niece Erica and nephew Nathan, and a kind, caring cousin and nephew to the many members of the Merson family, which miss him dearly already.
His greatest joy was being a loving father to his son, Justin, daughter-in-law, Bernadette and grandsons Garrett and Cole. Oursler loved to travel and enjoyed taking his grandsons on fun and interesting summer vacations. Oursler was very proud of his grandsons and really enjoyed watching them play youth and high school sports.
Oursler attended Elkridge Elementary School, Waterloo Middle School and Howard High School. Oursler was an outdoorsy person who enjoyed hiking, hunting, golfing and playing sports, which he passed on to his son and grandsons. He particularly loved to spend time with his dad at Ozzie’s home in Swanton, near Deep Creek Lake.
A memorial service will be held on a future date. To honor his memory, donations can be made to the following address toward the purchase of new basketball and band uniforms at Berkley Springs High School, where his grandsons attend: William Wesley Oursler Fund, 95 Union St., Berkley Springs, WV 25411.
Hang in there fellow Elkridge folks. With all the cancellations, please remember that kindness is never canceled. Love your family, keep up with family who are not fortunate enough to live in Elkridge, check in with your older neighbors and remember as Maya Angelou said, “Every storm runs out of rain.” We are all in this together and we are stronger and more resilient than we know.