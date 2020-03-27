Green Valley Marketplace in Elkridge remaining open during coronavirus pandemic

To that end, I would be remiss and most certainly have my Grandmother Card taken away, if I did not give a huge shout out, wrapped in love, to my own granddaughter, Amelia Sage McCulloch, who turned 3 on Sunday, March 22. Thank goodness for FaceTime so I can chat it up with you. Happy Birthday, sweetie. Your Mimi loves you and hope to see you when it is safe to do so.