Catch a fish dinner during the Lenten season at St. Augustine Church in Elkridge

Hungry for some delicious fried or baked fish? St. Augustine Church on Old Washington Road is hosting its Lenten Fish Fry on March 13 and April 3 from 5 to 7 p.m. The Knights of Columbus will be sponsoring the event.
Fish dinners will include fries or scalloped potatoes, cole slaw or applesauce, rolls and butter, cake, coffee, ice tea or juice for $8; two-piece dinners are $10 and both meals include a cup of clam chowder. For the non-fish eaters, you can choose a grilled cheese dinner or pancakes for $5 each. See your friends and neighbors, enjoy a great meal and contribute to a wonderful local community church.
To comply with Howard County’s recent recycling practices, The Elkridge Food Pantry needs cloth (non-plastic) bags to use on food distribution days. If you have cloth bags to donate, you can drop them off at The Food Pantry on the second or fourth Fridays of the month between 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or 3 to 8 p.m.
Kevin Blodger, who is also known as Kev the Brewer, will share his love of beer culture, all things German and stories about being Union Brewing Co.’s head brewer on Sunday, March 22, at the Rathskeller .
The Elkridge Rotary is sponsoring a Designer Purse Bingo on Saturday, March 23, at the Elkridge Volunteer Fire Department. The doors will open at 12:30 p.m. with bingo starting at 2 p.m. There will be door prizes, 50/50 raffle, King Tut and other special games. Food, beer, wine and soda will be on sale. Tickets are $25, contact the Rotary at elkridgerotaryclub.org.
The Christian Choir at Howard County will present its Lenten concerts on Sunday, March 29 starting promptly at 6 p.m. at Bethany United Methodist Church and on Sunday, April 2, starting at 4 p.m. at the Retreat and Conference Center at Bon Secours in Marriottsville.
This year the choir will present “Who Is This King?,” a cantata written by Lloyd Larson and Joseph M. Martin. The choir is under the direction of Elaine Everhart and consists of choir members from various Christian churches throughout the county.
From Elkridge, members of the 3-in-1 Fellowship, St. Augustine and Elkridge Baptist are participating. The group rehearses on Monday evenings from January until the concert dates. There is no admission fee for the concerts, but a free will offering will taken and presented to the Maryland Food Bank.
The Howard County Master Gardener’s Club have released the details of the 13th annual Whipps Garden Cemetery Daffodil Day event. Whipps, 3651 St. John’s Lane, is the only public historic garden and cemetery in Howard County that is entirely run by volunteers from the Howard County Master’s Gardeners.
On Saturday, April 4, visitors may come between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. to enjoy daffodil garden demonstrations, musical entertainment, horticulture talks in the Woodland Theatre and guided tours, which will highlight the restoration of the original ironwork and recent Eagle Scout projects. A presenter will explain the history of the cemetery. There will also be plants on sale for those who are inspired by the events of the day and want to beautify their lawn.
Don’t forget to register for the Elkster 5K or the Family Fun Run on Saturday, April 18. The festivities start with the opening at 8 a.m. in the Elkridge Elementary School parking lot area and ends around 9:30 a.m. with awards and vendors. The event is sponsored by the PTA at Elkridge Elementary. The proceeds will be used to help pay for Dream Box Mathematics, an exciting math program for the students. To register for the 5K or the Family Fun Run, go to elkster5K.com.