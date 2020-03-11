Catch a fish dinner during the Lenten season at St. Augustine Church in Elkridge

Don’t forget to register for the Elkster 5K or the Family Fun Run on Saturday, April 18. The festivities start with the opening at 8 a.m. in the Elkridge Elementary School parking lot area and ends around 9:30 a.m. with awards and vendors. The event is sponsored by the PTA at Elkridge Elementary. The proceeds will be used to help pay for Dream Box Mathematics, an exciting math program for the students. To register for the 5K or the Family Fun Run, go to elkster5K.com.