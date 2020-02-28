Elkridge: Leola Dorsey Community Resource Center helps the needy year-round

The Leola Dorsey Community Resource Center at 10390 Guilford Road in Jessup serves more than a thousand people in the Elkridge and Jessup communities who are hungry, lacking employment, experiencing homelessness and in need of medical support. It offers gently used clothes and canned goods for men, women and children. Many of us may feel like we just gave donations of food, clothes and gifts for the holiday season, but the reality is we all need to eat three meals a day, every day. We need to have clean, dry clothes and other basic needs meet.