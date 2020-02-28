Elkridge: Leola Dorsey Community Resource Center helps the needy year-round

The Leola Dorsey Community Resource Center at 10390 Guilford Road in Jessup serves more than a thousand people in the Elkridge and Jessup communities who are hungry, lacking employment, experiencing homelessness and in need of medical support. It offers gently used clothes and canned goods for men, women and children. Many of us may feel like we just gave donations of food, clothes and gifts for the holiday season, but the reality is we all need to eat three meals a day, every day. We need to have clean, dry clothes and other basic needs meet.
The center can really use: canned soup, canned chili, Chef Boyardee entrees, Dinty Moore Beef Stew, canned meats (SPAM, potted ham, Vienna sausages, etc.), and salmon (no tuna, please). Food can be dropped off at the center on Mondays and Wednesdays starting at 2 and ending at 6 p.m. or on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The center also provides meals to approximately 60 people on the second Monday of each month from 3:45 to 5:45 p.m. This is a fantastic opportunity to fix and serve a home-cooked meal by your church, civic or social group for people who are hungry.
Contact Susan Hayes at susan@grassroots.org for more information and to sign up your group.
Just a brief follow-up to the recent Elkridge Heritage Society presentation “Little Poland.” More than 150 people attended the lively and informative gathering. The speakers — Pat Baran Pool, Dave Grabowski and Stan Ciepiela — were joined by Frank Stanitski, Elkridge Heritage Society master of ceremonies, to enlighten and entertain the audience with stories of their families and others establishing their lives in Elkridge.
There was a huge display of photo albums, family mementos, framed photos and other historic treasures. Three rectangular tables held delicious Polish appetizers and delectable cookies, candies and treats. The attendees were thrilled by this fun and enlightening evening and lingered long after the presentation ended.
A big thank you to Frank for coordinating and hosting this event and to Pat, Dave and Stan for their time, energy, wit and willingness to share a glimpse into their heritage.
One last reminder, the Bull and Shrimp Feed, sponsored by the Elkridge Volunteer Ladies Auxiliary on Saturday, March 7, is a can’t-miss event. Come to the hall at St. Augustine from 7 to 11 p.m. and enjoy pit beef, pit turkey, pit ham, steamed shrimp, oyster fritters, salads, dessert, beer and much more.
Wasted Gravity will provide live music for dancing and listening enjoyment. Tickets are $45 per person and can be reserved by calling 410-761-6633, ext. 7.
Time to get your calendars out. The Elkster 5K and Family Fun Run is Saturday, April 18, at Elkridge Elementary School, starting with the opening at 8 a.m., followed by the race start at 8:30 a.m. and ending at 9:30 a.m. with awards and vendors.
The fun yet challenging 3.1-mile course will begin and end at the Elkridge Elementary School/Elkridge Landing Middle School. The course that begins in the Elkridge Elementary School parking lot is new and 100% paved to avoid any ankle or feet injuries caused by uneven terrain. There will be water and first aid stations throughout the course covered by our local first responders. The Elkridge Elementary School PTA is attempting to earn $6,500 to purchase the Dream Box Mathematics digital program from this event.
The registration fee for the 5K is $20 per person and $15 per person. Additionally, local businesses can become sponsors by checking out the race website at elkster5K.com .
The Blessing of the Bikes at Daniel’s will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 3. Rev. Gerry Bowen will bless the bikes at 3 p.m. Music will be provided by Great Train Robbery and Gory Greg will be doing live art. There is no cover charge. There will lots of great food, beer and mixed drinks to purchase. Daniel’s considers this its biggest and best event of the year, so plan on attending all day.