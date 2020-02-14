Elkridge: Remembering two Howard County residents who recently died

The March 19 meeting of the Greater Elkridge Community Association will feature an important presentation from county representatives to discuss the findings of the Environmental Assessment Study for the proposed site of the 14th high school in Elkridge. The next steps in the process will also be outlined at the meeting. The two areas being considered are Troy Hill and the Timbers of Troy Golf Course. The meeting begins at 7 p.m. at the Elkridge Volunteer Fire Department. This is such a critical issue for all of us in Elkridge, whether you have a student in the Howard County Public School System or not. Please plan on attending.