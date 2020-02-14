Elkridge: Remembering two Howard County residents who recently died

It is with great sadness, that I share information regarding the passing of Keith Elza, a longtime Elkridge resident, who died suddenly on Jan. 16. He was 37.
Elza attended Elkridge Elementary School, Elkridge Landing Middle School and graduated from Howard High School in 2000. He was known for the kind, thoughtful way he lived his life. Childhood friends remember how Keith was always willing to jump in to help when help was needed, share a laugh or find the humorous side of any situation.
Elza credited his parents for raising him with a strong foundation of family values that guided him through life. Elza will be missed terribly by his family and many friends. A memorial service was held at the Gary Kaufman Funeral Home at Meadowridge Memorial Park in Elkridge.
Known by many as “Bud,” Elza leaves behind his wife Ashleigh, infant son Robert Keith, parents Pat and Keith, brother Kevin and many other friends and family who loved him. . Keith and Ashleigh’s two dogs, Brooks and Lucy, are also a big part of their family.
On Jan. 20, another Elkridge resident, Carol Sue Brooks, died at home following a lengthy illness. Brooks’ husband, Jack, predeceased her as did several other family members. Brooks was 76 years old at the time of her passing and maintained a positive outlook on life that hid her daily struggles with her breathing.
Brooks was a beloved member of the 3-in-1 Ministry at Dorsey Emmanuel United Methodist Church, where she was very active in various outreach ministries. She cherished her church family and enjoyed spending time with them at United Methodist Women, Bible Study and weekly services. Her consistently sweet, calm demeanor will be missed by her church family. A Celebration of Life Service was held at the Gary Kaufman Funeral Home at the Meadowridge Memorial Park on Jan. 27.
Tickets are still available at $30 per person for An Afternoon of Chocolate and Wine featuring pairings of chocolate foods and wine presented by certified Sommelier Carrie Ellicott Reese of Ellicott Reese Wine Services. The event will be held at the Elkridge Volunteer Fire Department at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9. Proceeds will directly benefit the children of Haiti, especially those who face severe financial and housing problems.
The Ladies Auxiliary of the Elkridge Volunteer Fire Department is hosting Purse Bingo on Sunday, Feb. 23. Doors open at 12:30 p.m., and the games begin at 2 p.m.
Bingo players can expect the regular program of 20 games, two jackpots, two raffles and King Tut pull tabs with a chance to win $500 in prizes. Advanced tickets are $25 and $30 at the door. Reserve your tickets by calling 410-761-6633.
The Ladies Auxiliary will hold its Bull and Shrimp Feed from 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, March 7, in the auditorium at St. Augustine’s School. Tickets are $45 and should be purchased in advance. This is a very popular event and always sells out quickly. Delicious food will include pit beef, turkey and ham, steamed shrimp, oyster fritters, various homemade salads and desserts. A live band will provide music while patrons can enjoy raffles and door prizes. St. Augustine’s is at 5976 Old Washington Road.
The March 19 meeting of the Greater Elkridge Community Association will feature an important presentation from county representatives to discuss the findings of the Environmental Assessment Study for the proposed site of the 14th high school in Elkridge. The next steps in the process will also be outlined at the meeting. The two areas being considered are Troy Hill and the Timbers of Troy Golf Course. The meeting begins at 7 p.m. at the Elkridge Volunteer Fire Department. This is such a critical issue for all of us in Elkridge, whether you have a student in the Howard County Public School System or not. Please plan on attending.
Save the Date: The very popular Elkster 5K is being held at the elementary school on Saturday, April 18, starting at 8 a.m. Sign-up information will be posted soon. Mark your calendars and reserve the date for a morning of fitness and fun.