Volunteers needed to help with foster pet care | CLARKSVILLE

“The holidays can be a wonderful time to introduce a new dog into your family, but for the right reasons,” Hicks said. “The idea of a dog as a gift must be accompanied by the idea that this gift is a precious addition to your family, not just for the holiday, but for its lifetime. Dogs need attention, love, exercise, a good diet, training and most of all, an acknowledged place in the family, even if it’s a family of one. If you’re thinking of adopting a dog for the holiday, make sure you’re in it for the long run.”