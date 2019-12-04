Ladies, treat yourself to a night out while crossing some names off of your shopping list at the Columbia Association’s Ladies Night Out Holiday Style. On Saturday, Dec. 7, from 6 to 9 p.m., attendees can shop while enjoying snacks, wine and other refreshments. More than 20 shopping booths will showcase jewelry, handbags, gift baskets, make up and kitchen accessories. The adult-only event will be held at the Columbia Gym, 6151 Daylong Lane. Cost is $10 per person. For more information or tickets, contact Pam Spong at 410-531-8984 or Pam.Spong@ColumiaAssociation.org.