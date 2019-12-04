The Christmas season officially kicked off in Clarksville with the lighting of the Tree for Troops and Veterans at Kendall Hardware. The Ellicott City VFW performed the ceremony on Nov. 21.
The tree is decorated with yellow ribbons with the names of veterans and members of the military as well as laminated patches, pins and stickers. Ann Parlette, the tree’s founder, and the various parties involved with the lighting, are looking for a group, such as a Scout troop or other organization, to take over this tradition. For more information, contact Steve Kendall at 410-531-2111.
The River Hill High School Bands welcome back the U.S. Navy Band for a concert on Saturday, Dec. 7, at 7 p.m. Entitled Tragedy and Triumph, the free show will offer “a musical journey from the very beginnings of World War II to the Navy’s historic triumph at the Battle of Midway.” Patriotic numbers will highlight important moments throughout the war and the performance also will include works by Beethoven, Debussy and Elgar.
Ladies, treat yourself to a night out while crossing some names off of your shopping list at the Columbia Association’s Ladies Night Out Holiday Style. On Saturday, Dec. 7, from 6 to 9 p.m., attendees can shop while enjoying snacks, wine and other refreshments. More than 20 shopping booths will showcase jewelry, handbags, gift baskets, make up and kitchen accessories. The adult-only event will be held at the Columbia Gym, 6151 Daylong Lane. Cost is $10 per person. For more information or tickets, contact Pam Spong at 410-531-8984 or Pam.Spong@ColumiaAssociation.org.
The Fifth District Clarksville Volunteer Fire Department will host Pizza with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 14, at 11:30 a.m., in the Ten Oaks Ballroom. Santa will arrive via fire engine shortly after the start of the event. All are welcome to enjoy pizza and treats with Santa. Children under 5 are free. Ages 6 and up are $6 each at the door.
The festive musical offerings continue with a Winter Concert by the Columbia Concert Band on Saturday, Dec. 14, 3 p.m., at River Hill High School. Directed by Michael Blackman, the concert band is a group of 90 local musicians which performs contemporary and traditional band music. Admission is free, but donations will be accepted for the Howard County Food Bank. Requested items include canned and dried fruit, hot and cold cereal, soup, pasta and sauce, tuna, 100% fruit juice, baby food, peanut butter, canned beans and canned vegetables.
Howard County Recreation and Parks will hold Howard County’s tree-lighting ceremony at Centennial Park on Dec. 14 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Caroling and light refreshment will lead up to the lighting of the tree. For more information, go to howardcountymd.gov.
A Feast of Carols will round out the selection of seasonal concerts. Highlighting songs from around the world, the holiday presentation will be held on Sunday, Dec. 15, at 4 p.m. at St. Louis Church. The St. Louis orchestra, St. Louis choir and treble choir will perform in the main church. The event is free and open to all.