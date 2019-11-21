Congratulations to St. Louis School for being awarded certification as a STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) School by Cognia, a nonprofit educational organization that accredits primary and secondary schools in the United States and internationally.
According to Colleen Craig, the school’s director of development, the St. Louis School faculty and curriculum were evaluated by Cognia to determine the strength, effectiveness and consistency of STEM instruction. The evaluation looked at components vital to creating and sustaining superior, student-centered STEM teaching, as well as clear expectations for student outcomes and mastery of 21st century skills. This certification recognizes St. Louis’ continuing commitment to STEM education across all curriculum areas.
“We are proud of our teachers, parents and students who embrace STEM learning and who bring creativity, communication, critical thinking and collaboration to life at our blue-ribbon school!” said Zulma Whiteford, St. Louis STEM coordinator.
St. Louis, a school of the Archdiocese of Baltimore, was twice named a National Blue Ribbon School of Excellence by the U.S. Department of Education.
In addition to STEM instruction throughout the curriculum, St. Louis offers after-school programs, including computer programming, robotics and 3D printing for its more than 500 students in pre-kindergarten through eighth grade.
The final Saturday edition of the 2019 Howard County Farmers Market will be held on Saturday, Nov. 23, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Clarksville Commons. Vendors participating will include Blue Dyer Distilling Co., Earth First Farm, Hensing’s Hilltop Acres, Not Your Grandma’s Goodies, Pong’s Orchard and TLV Tree Farm. Local produce, meats, eggs and more will be available. Local singer and songwriter Calvin Thomas will perform at the market.
Local recording artist Craig Cummings will celebrate the release of his fourth album, “Absolute Surprise,” with a CD-release concert on Sunday, Nov. 24, from 6 to 9 p.m. The concert will be held in the Patio Room at the restaurant Food Plenty.
Admission to the show is $12, which includes a copy of the CD. Space is limited. Advance tickets are available at brownpapertickets.com. Cummings describes his songs as “a little bit of country, a little bit of rock ‘n roll, some bluesy stuff and a touch of folk for good measure.” He will be backed up by lead guitarist Gantt Kushner.
Good luck to runners of all ages and abilities as they participate in upcoming Turkey Trots. Students at local schools will take part in this tradition in the run up to the Thanksgiving holiday.
Clarksville Elementary School will hold its annual trot on Thursday, Nov. 21, to mark the end of their physical education unit on endurance running. Students will be given 10 minutes to complete as many laps as possible around a full-size track.
Pointers Run Elementary School adds a charitable twist to its Turkey Trot. Classes earn points in advance by bringing in non-perishable food items and paper products that will be donated to food pantries. The accumulations from the items are added to the total number of points their class earns during the run on Nov. 25 and 26.