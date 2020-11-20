Modified for coronavirus pandemic, Girl Scout cookie time arrives in Howard County | Clarksville

American Education Week, which is celebrated this year from Nov. 16 to 20, is taking on a new look as well. During this annual celebration of public education, families are typically invited into schools to observe and participate in activities. This year, many schools, such as Clarksville Middle School and River Hill High School, are encouraging students to bring a family member to class with them virtually. At Pointers Run Elementary School, it is also recognizing National Career Development week with daily themes such as "Dress for Success.”