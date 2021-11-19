Stock the Fridge for Hickory Ridge to help others | CLARKSVILLE

Save the date for Santa! Mr. and Mrs. Claus will make a special appearance in Clarksville this season from 9 to 11 a.m. Dec. 11. Join in as they visit from the North Pole to meet and greet children in the parking lot of the River Hill Pool, 6330 Trotter Road. All are welcome to bring a letter to Santa and enjoy hot chocolate and donuts. The event is sponsored by the River Hill Community Association and Dunkin’.