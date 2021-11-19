Stock the Fridge for Hickory Ridge to help others | CLARKSVILLE

As experts predict that the ingredients for Thanksgiving dinner this year will cost more than ever before, families who already face food insecurity may be especially hard hit. Fortunately, local organizations are stepping up to help lend a helping hand.
The Hickory Ridge Community Association will hold a Stock the Fridge for Hickory Ridge: Family Bingo Night from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at the Hawthorn Center, 6175 Sunny Spring, Columbia. Attendees are asked to bring three nonperishable food items to the event for a complimentary game pack. Food donations will support the Grassroots Crisis Intervention Center. Tickets are $5, and registration is required by calling 410-730-7327 or sending an email to events@hickoryridgevillage.org.
Area schools are collecting for the Clarksville Cares gift card drive. Clarksville Elementary School and River Hill High School PTSA are gathering gift cards to provide families in need with help during the Thanksgiving and holiday season.
Pointers Run Elementary School is getting into the spirit by hosting a Toys for Tot collection box. New, unwrapped toys can be dropped off in the school’s front vestibule until Dec. 17. Toys for older children are particularly welcome.
With supply chain issues making headlines, shopping local this season is a win-win for consumers and local businesses. The Mistletoe at Midday Makers Mart returns to the Robinson Nature Center from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday. This sustainable shopping event hosts local artisans and “their handmade, nature-inspired and eco-friendly wares.” Special offerings from the center’s gift shop will include science-, space- and nature-themed children’s gifts, as well as limited edition holiday gift kits.
The Clarksville Commons will sponsor a Thanksgiving Market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, featuring farm foods, baked goods, adult beverages and products from local artisans. Local Girl Scouts will sell cookies, and musicians Drew Cline and Calvin Thomas will perform.
The Hickory Ridge Community Association will host a Holiday Craft Shop from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday. The fair will feature clothing, greeting cards, home decor, jewelry, soaps, and more from 20 local artists and crafters.
Save the date for Santa! Mr. and Mrs. Claus will make a special appearance in Clarksville this season from 9 to 11 a.m. Dec. 11. Join in as they visit from the North Pole to meet and greet children in the parking lot of the River Hill Pool, 6330 Trotter Road. All are welcome to bring a letter to Santa and enjoy hot chocolate and donuts. The event is sponsored by the River Hill Community Association and Dunkin’.
Mark your calendars for a popular holiday concert: Coming Home to Christmas at St. Louis will be held at 4 p.m. Dec. 12. The show, conducted by Terry Eberhardt, will feature the church choirs and orchestra. Admission is free, but nonperishable food donations are encouraged for the Howard County Community College Food Pantry. Musical selections will include “O Come, All Ye Faithful,” selections from “The Nutcracker Suite,” “Rockin’ Jerusalem,” “I’ll Be Home for Christmas,” “Sleigh Ride” and more. All are welcome. For additional information, go to stlconcertseries.org.
Latest Howard County
Send your neighborhood news to susansoldavin@gmail.com.