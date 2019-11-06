If you would like to donate, items do not need to be new but should be in good, clean, working condition. Gifts for boys and men are needed the most. Other items on the “wish list” include sporting goods, video games, ear buds, toys, games and stuffed animals, holiday decorations, lotions and perfumes, and candles. Donations of new winter coats for preteens and teens also are requested. Gift bags, wrapping paper and tape come in handy to support the operation.