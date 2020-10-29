Middle school teacher fulfills long-held dream to make Clarksville rock

As we enter the season of giving, two local schools could use a helping hand. The Clarksville Middle School PTA typically funds the school’s participation in the national Science Olympiad event. This year, the PTA is low on funds so the students are attempting to raise over $3,200 to cover registration fees. The funds will allow 120 students to compete in 23 events that represent various science disciplines. Preparing for the online competition helps students to stay connected beyond the virtual classroom. Learn more how support from the community can lessen the financial responsibilities on team member families at clarksvillemiddlepta.ch2v.com.