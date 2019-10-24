The evening lectures include light refreshments of wine and cheese, a short talk and demonstration followed by a question-and-answer period. Time will also be available for participants to walk in the pastures in evening twilight, an unusual sensory experience of sights, sounds and smells. The next two event dates are Nov. 5, on Grazing Beef, and Nov. 19, on Grazing Pork on Pasture. Events run from 7 to 8:30 p.m. and cost $20. For more information or to purchase tickets, go to maryslandfarm.com.