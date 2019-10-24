A growing movement supports older adults who wish to age in place. “The Village movement” started 15 years ago and continues to expand today. The Village in Howard is a member-based organization of “Howard County residents age 55 and older who want to continue to live independently in the homes and neighborhoods they know.”
The group, started five years ago, has over 175 members and helps local residents to make aging at home a reality.
The Village in Howard offers a variety of educational, social and cultural activities. It also provides services such as transportation and assistance with simple household maintenance. The offerings are designed to help members stay in their homes while being engaged in their community.
A presentation about The Village in Howard will be held on Monday, Oct. 28, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Claret Hall. Co-sponsored by the River Hill Community Association, the event will include a slide presentation followed by members of The Village talking about their personal experiences and favorite activities. The event is open to all members of the community.
Empty nesters, newly retired people and seniors who have recently moved to the area are encouraged to attend. Family members of elderly residents or younger individuals who would like to volunteer are also most welcome. Pre-registration is requested by calling Claret Hall at 410-531-1749 or emailing riverhill@villageofriverhill.org. To learn more, go to thevillageinhoward.org.
Mary’s Land Farm, 4979 Sheppard Lane, is offering a fall lecture series: Autumn Nights on the Farm. The talks focus on what the farm is doing to encourage permaculture farming practices in the community. Permaculture is a philosophy of sustainable farming that advocates working with nature rather than against it. The system of permanent agriculture promotes caring for the earth, caring for people and only using a fair share of resources.
According to the farm website, the goal of Mary’s Land Farm “is to create a 160 acre balanced ecosystem of perennial plants and pasture that provides more food per acre than a standard monoculture farm.”
The evening lectures include light refreshments of wine and cheese, a short talk and demonstration followed by a question-and-answer period. Time will also be available for participants to walk in the pastures in evening twilight, an unusual sensory experience of sights, sounds and smells. The next two event dates are Nov. 5, on Grazing Beef, and Nov. 19, on Grazing Pork on Pasture. Events run from 7 to 8:30 p.m. and cost $20. For more information or to purchase tickets, go to maryslandfarm.com.
Roots Market will hold a Fall Fest! on Saturday, Oct. 26, from noon to 4 p.m. The event includes a costume contest for kids and pets, face painting, trick-or-treat stations with vegan-friendly candy, cider tastings and a Halloween photo station. The natural and organic market is at 5805 Clarksville Square Drive.
HOPE Church will hold its fourth annual Fall Carnival on Thursday, Oct. 31, at The Gathering Place, 6120 Day Long Lane. The free family-friendly event will run from 6 to 8 p.m. Activities will include outdoor trunk-or-treat stations, a bounce house and indoor carnival games, food, candy and more.