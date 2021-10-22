Tricks and treats all month long in Howard County | CLARKSVILLE

Halloween, which has grown from one night of neighborhood fun to a month full of merriment, returns in full force this fall. A variety of holiday activities await those who dare to be scared.
The Browns Bridge Light Show is back and bigger than ever. This year’s show includes the addition of two, giant 12-foot-tall skeletons. The free outdoor light show, which runs nightly through Oct. 31, is set to music and is family friendly.
Viewers are welcome to park in the driveway of 7621 Browns Bridge Road in Highland to view the show.
Light master David Wood asks that visitors turn off their vehicles’ headlights. He will be on hand to direct traffic to overflow parking, if need be. Music is played outside from 7 to 9 p.m., and dancing is encouraged. Or listen by tuning to 87.9FM. Blankets, camp chairs and snacks are encouraged. Large vehicles are discouraged.
Building on the success of last holiday season, Wood again is collecting nonperishable food products for the Howard County Food Bank. After collecting nearly 1,000 pounds of food last Christmas for the Howard County Food Bank, the Brown Bridge Light Show already has about 300 pounds of donations from Halloween viewers.
The River Hill Village Center will host Haunted Hallow’s Eve on Oct. 29 at 6020 Daybreak Circle. Shops in the center will offer trick-or-treating from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Two magic shows will be held outdoors in the courtyard at 6:15 and 7:15 p.m. The event also will include crafts, games and a pumpkin patch. Children ages 12 and younger can pick and decorate a pumpkin. Registration is required for the free pumpkin patch at bit.ly/PickyourPumpkin.
On Oct. 30, Clarksville Commons will hold trick-or-treating at the weekly farmers market, which runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Kids are invited to visit the market vendors and Commons businesses for treats.
The Maryland Tesla Owners Club will be in attendance sponsoring a “frunk or treat.” The group is playing off of the popular “trunk” or treating trend but adapting it to the electric cars’ front trunk space, or “frunk.”
The car club will be partnering with the SECU Clarksville branch to collect nonperishable food for the Community Action Council. Additionally, the River Hill High School Future Business Leaders of America club will host holiday-themed activities during the event.
The FBLA student group has partnered with the community before, most recently in award-winning fashion. Seeking to help a local restaurant during the coronavirus pandemic, the students partnered with Koshary-by-MISTEKA, the Egyptian street food stall in the Commons Kitchen. After learning about the small business from owner and CEO Iman Moussa, the students created an action plan to increase sales.
First, the students suggested a line of new dishes inspired by the high school’s name and mascot including the “Hawk Wrap” and “Hill Grill Bowl.” Then, they utilized social media and conducted outreach to promote the community-oriented menu options. For their efforts, the group won first place nationally in the Future Business Leaders of America “Partnership with Business” category and Moussa was awarded the Maryland Businessperson of the Year for her work with the students. Congratulations to all!
When the Halloween hijinks are over, Clark’s Elioak Farm offers a fitting finish to all of the fun. Visit the farm on Nov. 6 and 7 for Pumpkin Chucking Weekend. Bring your own pumpkins and launch them with a special catapult — then watch the gourds go splat. The soaring spectacle marks the traditional end to the farm’s fall season. Admission is $8 per person.
Latest Howard County
Send your neighborhood news to susansoldavin@gmail.com.