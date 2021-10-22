Tricks and treats all month long in Howard County | CLARKSVILLE

First, the students suggested a line of new dishes inspired by the high school’s name and mascot including the “Hawk Wrap” and “Hill Grill Bowl.” Then, they utilized social media and conducted outreach to promote the community-oriented menu options. For their efforts, the group won first place nationally in the Future Business Leaders of America “Partnership with Business” category and Moussa was awarded the Maryland Businessperson of the Year for her work with the students. Congratulations to all!