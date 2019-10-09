On the Maryland State Department of Education 2017-2018 School Report Card, which looks at academic achievement, the rate of chronic absenteeism and curriculum, Clarksville Middle received a five-star rating. Nearly 85 percent of students at the school scored “proficient” or “higher” in math and language arts on state tests. Clarksville Middle was also honored as a National Blue Ribbon School in 2006 and with a State’s Blue Ribbon award for 2018-19 and 2005-06.