At River Hill High School, Homecoming Spirit Week started Monday. Students planned to dress based on themes: Maryland Monday, Tropical Tuesday, Pixar Thursday and Hawk Pride Friday leading up to the big Homecoming game. A homecoming bonfire will be held at the Clarksville Commons Thursday, from 6 to 9 p.m. Long Reach High School will play River Hill in the homecoming football game Friday at 7 p.m. The week of activities will culminate with the Homecoming dance on Saturday.
Congratulations to Clarksville Middle School for being named a National Blue Ribbon School for 2019. The U.S. Department of Education designated Clarksville Middle as an Exemplary High Performing School. It is one of eight schools from Maryland and among 362 schools in the country to receive this honor in 2019.
According to Karim Shortridge, principal of Clarksville Middle School, “This honor is due to the hard work of our students, the care and dedication of our teachers, and the tremendous support of our PTA and community.”
On the Maryland State Department of Education 2017-2018 School Report Card, which looks at academic achievement, the rate of chronic absenteeism and curriculum, Clarksville Middle received a five-star rating. Nearly 85 percent of students at the school scored “proficient” or “higher” in math and language arts on state tests. Clarksville Middle was also honored as a National Blue Ribbon School in 2006 and with a State’s Blue Ribbon award for 2018-19 and 2005-06.
Students from the Applied Research Lab High School are prepping a team of middle school students to participate in the Air Force Association’s Cyberpatriot Competition. The national contest tasks students with securing the virtual network of a small company.
Taking on the role of “newly hired IT professionals,” the students participate in rounds of an online competition in which they must find and fix cybersecurity vulnerabilities. According to the Cyberpatriot website, its goal is “to inspire K-12 students toward careers in cybersecurity or other science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) disciplines critical to our nation’s future.”
The collaboration of local high school students teaching middle school team members was organized by Hackground, a nonprofit supporting community-based STEM activities. The group got its start in 2010 when Prasad Karunakaran and his wife formed teams for the FIRST LEGO League to introduce their children to robotics.
Within a couple of years, they had four teams on their hands and not enough room in their basement. After securing a public meeting space,the Karunakarans formed a nonprofit. Today, the organization offers after-school activities and sponsors programs that fly drones, create robots and solve problems using building blocks. For more information, go to thehackground.org.