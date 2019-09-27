Sewing a new business in Clarksville with fabric scraps

When a friend couldn’t bring herself to throw out several bags of upholstery samples that were taking up space in her garage, Deanna Newkirk assured her that she would put them to good use. Newkirk used the fabric to create totes and purses to give as gifts for loved ones. Before long, she had accumulated more stock than she had room to store. Her husband suggested that she “support her habit” by selling her work at craft shows.