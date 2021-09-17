New eateries offer a variety cuisines including Thai and tacos | CLARKSVILLE

An assortment of new dining options are popping up along Clarksville Pike.
A fresh flavor profile has entered the local scene with the opening of Manow Thai, a fast-casual Thai restaurant. River Hill graduates Pun Kaotira and Pam Amornkitwill, along with Amornkitwill’s husband Pong, have opened the dine-in and carryout establishment at the Clarksville Commons, in the space previously occupied by Kung Fu Szechuan.
“We loved growing up in Clarksville. The tight-knit community was so welcoming, and it was our dream to be able to return here to open a restaurant,” Kaotira said. “Clarksville Commons has such a tremendous focus on community that we just knew it would be a natural fit. We can’t wait to bring great service and memorable Thai food to Clarksville and Howard County.”
The eatery gets its name from the Thai word for lime, “manow.” The citrus fruit is a prominent ingredient in many Thai dishes helping to tie together various sweet, salty and spicy notes.
This is the second restaurant venture for Kaotira and his brother-in-law Amornkitwill. They also operate Thai Paradise in Severna Park.
Another family venture is in the works between brother JC Crosa, a veteran of the D.C. hospitality industry, and sister Lourdes Karina, owner of Tasty Empanadas. Together, they will run Taco Joint in the Common Kitchen food hall. With an opening tentatively scheduled for late September, the food stall’s menu will focus on a variety of options for tacos and quesadillas, elote (a Mexican street food of charred corn on the cob in a creamy sauce), and weekly specials.
For an opportunity to mix tasty fare and fun, check out the Family Night Out food trucks in the St. Louis Catholic Church parking lot. Held approximately once a month on Thursday evenings, the event features vendors offering food truck meal options and desserts. A Kidz Korner supplies story time, crafts and coloring activities. All are welcome to attend the gatherings, which donate a portion of sales to local charities. Outdoor seating is available or diners may bring their own chairs and blankets. Upcoming dates include Sept. 23, Oct. 14 and Nov. 4, from 5 to 8 p.m.
Other forthcoming additions to the dining scene along Route 108 include Home Slyce, a regional pizza chain, and a franchise of Popeye’s, the national fried chicken fast food restaurant.
As new businesses are starting up, another neighborhood establishment is celebrating its longevity. Facci of Maple Lawn will mark a decade of serving the community with a grand reopening party. Restaurateur Gino Palma originally planned a renovation and 10th anniversary party for 2020, but like so many other special occasions, the festivities were delayed due to COVID-19. On Saturday, Howard County Executive Calvin Ball will kick off the festivities with a ribbon cutting of the renewed location.
To provide nourishment and other necessities for feline friends, the Lion’s Den Cat Rescue of Clarksville will hold an adoption event and yard sale fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 25 at the Highland Veterinary Hospital, 13450 Clarksville Pike. Food trucks and vendors will be on hand to help the organization raise money to care for cats and kittens waiting for their forever families. The group is collecting donations for the sale. Learn more at thelionsdenofclarksville.com.
Send your neighborhood news to susansoldavin@gmail.com.