New eateries offer a variety cuisines including Thai and tacos | CLARKSVILLE

For an opportunity to mix tasty fare and fun, check out the Family Night Out food trucks in the St. Louis Catholic Church parking lot. Held approximately once a month on Thursday evenings, the event features vendors offering food truck meal options and desserts. A Kidz Korner supplies story time, crafts and coloring activities. All are welcome to attend the gatherings, which donate a portion of sales to local charities. Outdoor seating is available or diners may bring their own chairs and blankets. Upcoming dates include Sept. 23, Oct. 14 and Nov. 4, from 5 to 8 p.m.