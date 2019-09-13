Electric Car Show coming to Clarksville Commons

Did you know that Sept. 14 is the first day of National Drive Electric Week? This observance was established to create awareness of plug-in and hybrid-electric vehicles.
Locally, Clarksville Commons, home to a free electric vehicle charging station, will celebrate with an Electric Car Show. More than three dozen cars will be on display, including models such as the BMW i3 REx, Chevrolet Bolt, Chevrolet Volt, Nissan Leaf, Tesla Model 3, Tesla Model S, Toyota Prius Prime and Volkswagen e-Golf.
According to the Drive Electric Week website, the advantages of plug-in vehicles include “they are fun to drive, are less expensive and more convenient to fuel than gasoline vehicles, are better for the environment, promote local jobs, and reduce our dependence on foreign oil.”
The Electric Car Show offers an opportunity to mingle with local electric car owners as well as sustainability-minded businesses and nonprofits. The third annual event will be held on Saturday, Sept. 14, from 3 to 6 p.m. All are welcome to attend. Owners of electric vehicles are requested to pre-register at clarksvillecommons.com.
The following weekend will bring another type of car show. Members of the local Chrysler Product Owners Club will have antique, classic and modern cars on display on the Clarksville Commons Plaza. The free event will be held Saturday, Sept. 21, from 3 to 6 p.m.
The Columbia Concert Band will present a free children’s concert on Saturday, Sept. 14, 3 p.m., at River Hill High School. Following the show – which is titled “By the Numbers!” – audience members will have the opportunity to try out a variety of instruments.
“This concert is super awesome in that it is geared toward elementary school-age children, and we will be performing in small ensembles of woodwind, brass and percussion,” said Amy Syversen, band director at Dayton Oaks Elementary School and trumpet player in the Columbia Concert Band. “After the concert, students will have the opportunity to try out any instruments they would like through Music and Arts, [which] will be there to provide instruments.”
Mark your calendar for the River Hill Neighborhood Yard Sales on Saturday, Sept. 21, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Shoppers should look for red balloons to indicate homes taking part in the sale. Participants generally reside in side streets off of Great Star Drive, Route 108, Guilford Road, Summer Sunrise and Trotter Road.
River Hill Grill is going to the dogs – for a good cause. Yappy Hour will be held on the patio on Thursday, Sept. 26, from 5 to 8 p.m. Bring your furry friends along when you visit the restaurant for this event, which includes doggy bags, games, giveaways and happy hour specials.
Small Miracles Cat and Dog Rescue will receive a $1 donation per specialty drink purchased.
Got pool noodles? The River Hill High School Student Government Association wants to take them off your hands. The group is looking for donations to decorate the school for homecoming in a “Finding Nemo” theme. Specifically, they are looking for beach and pool toys, such as pool noodles, beach balls, fishing net or other netting, and blue, green or white streamers. Donations can be dropped off in a bin in the front office. For more information, email riverhillsga2021@gmail.com.