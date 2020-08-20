New sunflower fields offer a welcome excursion in Howard County

The Clarksville Sunflower Festival hosted by Mary’s Land Farm, 4979 Sheppard Lane in Ellicott City, will be open the third and fourth weekends of August. Visitors can walk through five acres of a variety of vibrant sunflowers. Patches of the flowers include giants that are up to 15 feet tall, and more typical height plants, which are great backdrops for taking pictures. Other fields are planted with colorful types of flowers, such as Black-Eyed Susans, the state flower of Maryland. A pick-your-own patch features 13 different types of sunflowers to take and enjoy at home.