New sunflower fields offer a welcome excursion in Howard County

Two new local sunflower fields have opened, providing a welcome opportunity for outdoor excursions.
The Clarksville Sunflower Festival hosted by Mary’s Land Farm, 4979 Sheppard Lane in Ellicott City, will be open the third and fourth weekends of August. Visitors can walk through five acres of a variety of vibrant sunflowers. Patches of the flowers include giants that are up to 15 feet tall, and more typical height plants, which are great backdrops for taking pictures. Other fields are planted with colorful types of flowers, such as Black-Eyed Susans, the state flower of Maryland. A pick-your-own patch features 13 different types of sunflowers to take and enjoy at home.
In addition to walking through the paths of flowers, attendees can enjoy live music from artists, offerings from food trucks and shop at over 20 vendors. According to the Mary’s Land Farm website, it is “a sustainable farm with pasture-raised cows, sheep and ducks, organic chickens, woodland raised pigs, and greenhouses and fields full of healthy vegetables.”
The farm store will be open during the festival. Learn more at clarksvillesunflowerfestival.com.
Sunflowers of Lisbon has added a second location this year. Started in 2018 on a family farm, the Lisbon sunflowers were an instant hit. Building on that success, an additional field was planted in Maple Lawn to bloom in August. Admission includes access to 10 acres of sunflowers and a hayride. The Maple Lawn location, 11788 Route 216 in Fulton, is expected to be open daily until Aug. 30. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. On the weekends, live entertainment, craft vendors and food trucks will be on site. The original Lisbon location returns with a scheduled bloom peak in September.
For more information on both locations, go to sunflowersoflisbon.com.
Many experts predict that work places will forever be changed even after the global pandemic is over. As workers and managers have adjusted to working remotely, it’s hard for some to envision returning to offices on a full-time basis.
A co-working space has opened in Clarksville that may provide some post-coronavirus solutions. Pivot Work Spaces Clarksville recently held a grand-opening celebration. Howard County Executive Calvin Ball dedicated the site with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Pivot provides shared office space for businesses or workers who have short-term or infrequent needs for office or meeting space. Members can choose from private offices, dedicated desks or shared desks. The space includes all the customary amenities: Wi-Fi, printers and conference rooms. The shared office space concept has been popular, especially in large cities, with freelancer workers, start-up companies and remote workers who need an occasional office away from home.
“The recent pandemic has accelerated the change the world has been experiencing lately when it comes to adapting work environments,” said Brandon Kostinsky, owner of Correalle Co., which owns and operates Pivot. “Corporations of all sizes are going to be downsizing as they reevaluate costly office leases, but working from home can be a challenge to many. Pivot provides a dedicated space with all of the amenities and privacy professionals need to work effectively.”
Pivot also has locations in Catonsville and Ellicott City.
After the ceremony, Ball visited another new tenet at the Clarksville Commons. Bliss Natural Nail Care recently opened in the space formerly occupied by Frenchies Modern Nail Care.
Bliss is co-owned and operated by Kelly Vo.
“I have wanted to open a nail salon in this area for such a long time. The opportunity to be here at Clarksville Commons is exciting for me and I hope to become a valuable member of this business community,” Vo said.
As a natural salon, Bliss does not offer artificial or acrylic nails, providing an experience with less dust and odor. Technicians utilize single-use tools and follow a stringent cleanliness policy and social-distancing requirements.
Congratulations to Reservoir High School teacher Matthew Gresick who received the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History Teacher of the Year award. As the 2020 recipient for the state of Maryland, Gresick was recognized for “a demonstrated commitment to teaching American history; evidence of creativity and imagination in the classroom; and effective use of primary sources to engage students with American history.”
Gresick has taught a variety of courses at Reservoir, including U.S. history, American government, world history, AP human geography, ancient history, sociology and leadership. He also teaches world religions and organizes a field trip to various local worship centers for that class.
Gresick said he is “honored and humbled to earn this award as I know I am one of numerous dedicated social studies teachers in Howard County and Maryland. Numerous teachers, mentors, colleagues, supervisors and students share in this success.”
Gresick will represent Maryland in the national award competition which will announce a winner in the fall. He is the first Howard County public school teacher to win the award.
Kudos also go out to Ana Clemmer, who was named Miss Howard County Farm Bureau 2020. Clemmer, who is a student at River Hill High School, will represent Howard County in the state competition. She has been active in 4-H for six years, caring for dairy cattle at the University of Maryland Extension-Howard County. She plans to pursue a career in computer science working with farms and livestock management systems.