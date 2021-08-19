Beloved Howard veterinarian easing into retirement | CLARKSVILLE

For nearly three decades, local families have trusted their pets to the care of PetVet of Clarksville. Established in 1993 by Dr. Bryan Hall, the beloved local veterinarian often referred to the practice as his “third child.” In 2020, following the retirement of his wife, Hall started to look for a new owner.
According to Hall, “my standards were high as I had to find someone who shared my deep love and appreciation for animals, who felt client education was a top priority, as well as someone who has the medical skills to keep PetVet moving forward in the ever-evolving field of veterinary medicine and surgery.”
Dr. Tanya Martof checks off all of those boxes. She became the new owner of the practice in July. A native of Maryland and a longtime Columbia resident, Martof has been a veterinarian for over 26 years. A graduate of Virginia Maryland Regional College of Veterinary Medicine, she is skilled in small animal medicine and surgery, with a special interest in internal medicine and soft tissue surgery.
Her husband, Mark, and their two teenage sons are joined at home by Pepper, a black Labrador retriever, and Henry, a rescue cat. When she’s not caring for animals, Martof can be found training for marathons and triathlons. She has completed the Ironman 70.3 Eagleman, which requires swimming, biking and running, twice.
Hall will continue to be a part-time member of the practice, focusing on veterinary medicine and surgery. As he eases into retirement, he looks forward to having more time to focus on furry friends. Pet parents will recall that Dr. Stuart Caplan left the practice in the past year as well. After two decades at PetVet, Caplan shifted his focus to provide in-home hospice care and euthanasia for pets. Both doctors will be missed for their dedication and attentive care.
Add some sunshine to your day by attending one of the local sunflower festivals. The Clarksville Sunflower Festival at Mary’s Land Farm runs through Aug. 29, and the Maple Lawn/Fulton Sunflower Festival blossoms through Sept. 6. If you need more time to add a petal pit stop to your calendar, check out the September Sunflowers at the Enchanted Forest of Clark’s Elioak Farm. The flowers will be in bloom Aug. 26 to Sept. 12, with extended hours into the evening.
The River Hill High School Boosters will hold its first Comeback Cornhole Classic. The fundraiser for the upcoming school year will feature a cornhole tournament, picnic buffet, raffles, prizes and music. Tournament players and spectators are invited to attend from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Sept. 12 at Circle D Farm in Woodbine. Learn more and purchase tickets at riverhill.org.
Have you heard the buzz? Robinson Nature Center has added a new bee colony to its observation hive. The display is a fan-favorite with visitors of all ages who are able to view the inner workings of the colony. Welcome back to the bees!