Beloved Howard veterinarian easing into retirement | CLARKSVILLE

Hall will continue to be a part-time member of the practice, focusing on veterinary medicine and surgery. As he eases into retirement, he looks forward to having more time to focus on furry friends. Pet parents will recall that Dr. Stuart Caplan left the practice in the past year as well. After two decades at PetVet, Caplan shifted his focus to provide in-home hospice care and euthanasia for pets. Both doctors will be missed for their dedication and attentive care.