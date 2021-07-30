National Night Out festivities planned throughout Howard County for Aug. 3 | CLARKSVILLE

Every August, residents in communities across America head outside together, turning on outside lights and spending time with one another at neighborhood events. In our area, National Night Out festivities will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Clarksville Commons.
Sponsored by the National Town Watch Association, National Night Out seeks to enhance “the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. Furthermore, it provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.”
Representatives of the Fifth District Volunteer Fire Department of Clarksville and the Howard County Police Department are scheduled to take part in the event, as long as their services are not needed at any emergency situations.
During the evening, local businesses will be on hand with giveaways and activities. Liberty Road, a fan-favorite band, will perform classic rock songs. The night will culminate with an outdoor movie. The baseball classic “Field of Dreams” will be shown starting at 8:30 p.m. Additional films will be featured for al fresco viewing every Wednesday at the Commons through Sept. 1.
Several National Night Out events are also planned throughout Howard County, including at the East Columbia Branch library and the Savage Community Association.
Congratulations to Susan Smith, who is retiring as the village manager of the River Hill Community Association. Smith, one of the original property owners in River Hill, worked for the association for nearly 27 years. During her retirement, she plans to spend time with her grandchildren as well as hike and travel.
Local athlete Tatyana McFadden will race this summer in her sixth Paralympics Games. The 17-time Paralympics medalist has qualified for the event’s marathon and hopes to compete in a number of other races. The 2021 Paralympics Games in Tokyo begin Aug. 24.
Send your neighborhood news to susansoldavin@gmail.com.