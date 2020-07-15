Bushel and a Peck, a Chesapeake-inspired restaurant, will take over former Food Plenty space in Clarksville

While closures have dominated 2020, a restaurant opening is in the works in Clarksville. Bushel and a Peck Kitchen & Bar will take over the restaurant space formerly occupied by Food Plenty.
“We hope to capture the spirit of the Chesapeake in our menu and offer a welcoming, approachable dining experience for the Clarksville community,” said Rob Wecker, co-owner of the forthcoming restaurant.
Patrons of the local restaurant scene will recognize the proprietors behind the joint venture. Longtime friends Wecker, a sommelier, and Joe Krywucki, a chef, have worked together previously. Wecker co-founded Iron Bridge Wine Company on Clarksville Pike and Mutiny Pirate Bar and Island Grille, which has locations in Elkridge and Pasadena. Krywucki’s culinary career includes creating the business plan for the British-themed Victoria Gastro Pub in Columbia.
“Bushel and a Peck is inspired by our love of the water and the flavors that come from the bounty of the Chesapeake Bay watershed,” said Krywucki, co-owner and executive chef. “The name of the restaurant also carries a sentimental value, as it was my mother’s favorite song to sing to me and my siblings when we were young.”
Wecker and Krywucki plan a quick renovation to the existing space and may open as early as Labor Day. Enhancements to the bar will be made to allow for a larger offering of beers, wines and cocktails on tap.
Outdoor movies have been a popular activity this summer. The Clarksville Commons is offering a lineup of free family-friendly movies on Wednesday evenings on the plaza. Attendees are asked to adhere to state and local health guidelines by wearing masks and maintaining 6 feet of social distancing between groups.
Live music al fresco also has returned to the area. The River Hill Village Center Courtyard Concert Series will feature artists playing their music on Fridays from 6 to 8 p.m. through Aug. 21. The Friday Music series at Clarksville Commons runs from 6:30 to 9 p.m. through Oct. 2. Musicians looking for a jam session are invited to gather on the first and third Thursdays of the month at 7 p.m. on the Commons plaza.
Clarksville Middle School will welcome a new principal when classes resume. Lisa Smith, who was formerly the assistant principal at Lime Kiln Middle School, will bring 25 years of educational experience to the Comets community. She takes over for Karim Shortridge, who will become the principal of Reservoir High School. Carol Ketterman, who was previously assigned to Thomas Viaduct Middle School, will be the new assistant principal at Lime Kiln.
Congratulations to Clarksville Middle School, Lime Kiln Middle School and Reservoir High School for being named Green Schools by the Maryland Association for Environmental & Outdoor Education. According to the association’s website, the “Green Schools program provides opportunities for pre-K-12 schools to promote responsible environmental stewardship and improve environmental sustainability.”
The River Hill High School Boosters awarded five $1,000 scholarships to graduates of the Class of 2020. Congratulations to recipients of the awards: Jeffrey Du, Caitlin Duffy, Naomi Farkas, Alex Luu and Sara Sharp.