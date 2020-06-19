Coronavirus pandemic derails but doesn’t stop annual Clarksville Picnic

“We wanted to provide a bit of normalcy and didn’t want to cancel the picnic, so we came up with A Taste of Clarksville Picnic Drive Thru Carryout,” Yuvanc said. “There will be familiar picnic food — fried chicken, ribs, potato salad, coleslaw, applesauce and cucumber salad — but people will enjoy picnics at their own home instead of being on the grounds of St. Louis.”