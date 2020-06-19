Coronavirus pandemic derails but doesn’t stop annual Clarksville Picnic

A cherished local event will continue for its 142nd year next weekend but in a scaled-back form due to restrictions brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. The Clarksville Picnic usually involves months of preparation leading up to a fun-filled day of food, music, rides, games and shopping. The long-running event, sponsored by the St. Louis Church, draws attendees from near and far.
“The picnic is such a huge draw, not only for parishioners but also from across Howard County,” said organizer Joanne Yuvanc. “We have people who no longer live in Maryland but come back to the picnic to connect with old friends.”
This is only the third time in recent memory that the picnic has been modified. Two previous weather events caused the organizers to scramble at the last minute to salvage the picnic despite high winds and rains.
Traditionally held on the last Saturday in June, all activities are canceled this year except for an online 50/50 raffle and carryout meals on June 27.
“We wanted to provide a bit of normalcy and didn’t want to cancel the picnic, so we came up with A Taste of Clarksville Picnic Drive Thru Carryout,” Yuvanc said. “There will be familiar picnic food — fried chicken, ribs, potato salad, coleslaw, applesauce and cucumber salad — but people will enjoy picnics at their own home instead of being on the grounds of St. Louis.”
On the morning of the picnic, volunteers from the church will be cooking chicken on site and Rucker’s Pit Bar-B-Q will smoke ribs.
“The cucumbers and applesauce are recipes we’ve had for many years, and we mix the ingredients ourselves,” Yuvanc said. “The Thompson family has been making the cucumber salad since before I was born. It’s always a picnic favorite.”
Volunteers will set up a drive-thru in the church parking lot so diners won’t need to leave their cars to get their meals. Orders must be placed by Friday for pick-up on June 27 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.
Tickets to the raffle may be purchased online until June 27 at 5 p.m. Tickets are $10 each or three for $25. Over $20,000 has been raised and the jackpot continues to grow for the church’s largest fundraiser of the year.
Food orders and raffle tickets can be purchased online at stlouisparish.org.
