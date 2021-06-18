As the school year ends, summer traditions in Howard County begin | CLARKSVILLE

Another local tradition carries on this summer but continues in a smaller format. In its 143rd year, the Clarksville Picnic is held annually on the last Saturday of June. According to the event organizers, “although COVID restrictions are relaxed, unfortunately it wasn’t in enough time for us to plan the picnic in its normal full glory.” Following on the success of last year’s modified event, they are bringing back the Taste of the Clarksville Picnic drive-thru on Saturday.