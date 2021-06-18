As the school year ends, summer traditions in Howard County begin | CLARKSVILLE

Grab your camp chairs and your red, white and blue bling. The River Hill Independence Day parade will return this year after a hiatus in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The popular Fourth of July celebration, hosted by the River Hill Community Association, will mark its 21st year.
The parade will kick off at 9 a.m. July 4, with the Fifth District Clarksville Volunteer Fire Department leading the way. Local Boy Scouts will serve as the color guard followed by an assortment of businesses, community organizations, local officials and veterans.
Starting at Pointers Run Elementary and Clarksville Middle schools, the parade route follows the length of Great Star Drive, ending at the fire station on Signal Bell Lane. The community is invited to watch the procession and join in the celebration. Groups who wish to participate in the parade can find registration information at villageofriverhill.org. Entry deadline is Friday.
Another local tradition carries on this summer but continues in a smaller format. In its 143rd year, the Clarksville Picnic is held annually on the last Saturday of June. According to the event organizers, “although COVID restrictions are relaxed, unfortunately it wasn’t in enough time for us to plan the picnic in its normal full glory.” Following on the success of last year’s modified event, they are bringing back the Taste of the Clarksville Picnic drive-thru on Saturday.
Fried chicken and smoked pulled pork will be available along with a variety of side dishes, including the much-loved pickled cucumbers and applesauce, made from the picnic’s time-honored recipes. Baked goods also are available. Orders must be placed in advance. Bids for a silent auction and tickets for a basket raffle 50/50 drawing can be purchased online as part of the event. Learn more at taste-of-the-clarksville-picnic.square.site.
Congratulations to local students, parents and teachers and school staff, who showed remarkable resilience during a very unusual school year. Special wishes go out to high school seniors, eighth graders and fifth graders. While their transitional years may not have gone as planned, their many accomplishments still deserve to be recognized and celebrated.
A number of local students recently earned awards. River Hill High School student Claire Fagan was recognized by the State of Maryland Literary Association’s 2021 contest for young adult poets and storytellers. Fagan placed second in the short story category for Grade 10. The Scholastic Art & Writing Awards, the nation’s longest-running awards program for creative teens, awarded two River Hill students with medals. Michelle Lee won a gold medal and Naomi Ling won a silver medal.
Local students also were honored for their projects in the Maryland History Day competition. Clarksville Middle School student Ariella Schulterbrandt received the Barry A. Lanman Award for Oral History, sponsored by Barry Lanman. Schulterbrandt won in the junior individual website category for her project “Communication During the Southern Freedom Movement: Through the Eyes of Ruby Sales.” Cate Lee and Pat Steil, who also are students at Clarksville Middle, won the Senator Thomas V. Mike Miller Jr. Award for Excellence in government history. Their project, “Naturalization Act of 1906: Written Communication over the Naturalization of Immigrants,” was in the junior group exhibit category.
Reservoir High Schools students Allison Faith Comising and Joshua Strohmayer will advance to the National History Day Competition for their senior group website, “The Music of Dmitri Shostakovich: Communication Under Soviet Suppression.” The virtual event will be held in mid-June.
Fifth graders at Pointers Run Elementary School competed in the Maryland Council on Economic Education’s Spring 2021 Stock Market Game competition. The team of Colin Perdue, Mason Stark, Cayden Petty, Bilal Nooruddin, David Li and Paul Lennon won first place in the Central Maryland Region. Kudos to all.
Latest Howard County
Send your neighborhood news to susansoldavin@gmail.com.