Family earns state award for creative pirate scavenger hunts in Howard County | CLARKSVILLE

Avast, ye! Have you heard about pirates wandering around Howard County?

Every month HoCo Pirate Adventures creates a new scavenger hunt in a local neighborhood. Mateys search for clues along a 1-mile trail that leads to a treasure chest. Participants can print a map from the group’s website and decipher codes along the fun-filled adventure. Proceeds from the adventures are donated to charities.

Chris Fuchs and his family started the scavenger hunts during the pandemic and have developed quite the local following. State officials have taken notice as well. HoCo Pirate Adventures was awarded last week the 2021 William Donald Schaefer Helping People Award for Howard County. The award program recognizes an individual or organization in each of Maryland’s 24 jurisdictions for improving communities, helping others, solving a problem or enhancing the lives of Marylanders. Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot hosted a ceremony June 11 with a special scavenger hunt at Clark’s Elioak Farm.

For a different type of entertainment, check out Clarksville’s Got Talent, a new open mic night at Trifecto Bar. Singers, comedians, spoken word artists and other acts are welcome to perform on Saturdays, starting at 6:30 p.m. Outdoor movies return to the patio at Clarksville Commons on Wednesday evenings. The free screenings will begin on June 29.

It’s great to hear that the Clarksville Picnic will return for its 144th event this year. Mark your calendar on June 25 for a day of “old-fashioned family fun” at St. Louis Parish, 12500 Clarksville Pike. Activities for kids include games, pony rides, hay rides and face painting. Adults can play bingo or shop for plants or handmade crafts. The popular White Elephant Sale will begin June 15 and carry on through June 25. Gently used treasures for the sale may be dropped off at the parish through June 24. Guidelines and more information can be found at https://www.stlouisparish.org/fellowship/clarksville-picnic/.

On a sad note, the snowball stand at Kendall’s Hardware will stay shuttered for the season. The River Hill High School FBLA cites the challenges of inflation and says they hope to reopen in 2023. In the meantime, the group will accept requests for private events. Call 301-526-0659.

More than 550 high school students participated in the second annual Howard County Hour of Code at the end of May. The online event encouraged students to explore the field of computer science. Students from all 12 Howard County Public School System high schools logged on to the event for more than 800 hours of coding.

Neighbor Ride is seeking volunteers to help with a higher than usual number of requests for rides. The organization matches volunteer drivers with older Howard County residents who need transportation to doctor appointments, shopping or other necessary activities. New volunteers can sign up by calling 410-884-7433 or by sending an email to volunteer@neighborride.org. Find out more at https://www.neighborride.org/.

Send Clarksville area news to share in this column to Susan Soldavin at susansoldavin@gmail.com.