Everything’s coming up clovers at the Sunflowers of Lisbon | CLARKSVILLE

The St. Louis Church Concert Series will finish out its 2020-21 concert season by honoring victims of COVID-19 with Mozart’s Requiem. The program, “Reflect, Rejoice,” will be presented by the St. Louis and St. Francis Music Ministries in collaboration with the Columbia Orchestra. The second half of the concert will celebrate Monsignor Joseph Luca and his accomplishments during his 50 years as a priest and pastor. Musical numbers have been specially selected to honor Luca and his dedication to the parishes, community and concert series. The concert will be held at 5 p.m. June 6 in person at the St. Louis Church and online. Learn more and get tickets at stlconcertseries.org.