Everything’s coming up clovers at the Sunflowers of Lisbon | CLARKSVILLE

Move over sunflowers, here come the clovers.
The local agritourism grower Sunflowers of Lisbon has added a Clover Festival to its seasonal events. Visitors can walk through 10 acres planted with crimson clover, a flowering herb. The field of clover is at 11788 Route 216 in Fulton. The festival, which runs through Sunday, also includes live music from local artists, children’s activities, food trucks and vendors. Tickets may be purchased in advance or on-site. Learn more at sunflowersoflisbon.com.
The St. Louis Church Concert Series will finish out its 2020-21 concert season by honoring victims of COVID-19 with Mozart’s Requiem. The program, “Reflect, Rejoice,” will be presented by the St. Louis and St. Francis Music Ministries in collaboration with the Columbia Orchestra. The second half of the concert will celebrate Monsignor Joseph Luca and his accomplishments during his 50 years as a priest and pastor. Musical numbers have been specially selected to honor Luca and his dedication to the parishes, community and concert series. The concert will be held at 5 p.m. June 6 in person at the St. Louis Church and online. Learn more and get tickets at stlconcertseries.org.
Music programs have been challenged on how to hold live concerts during COVID-19 restrictions. The River Hill High School Choir Boosters came up with a unique solution: an outdoor video broadcast of their spring concert. Although the choirs were unable to sing all together in person, on May 18, the students shared their music on the giant movie screen at the Clarksville Commons.
Previously this column highlighted the efforts of the Clarksville Youth Care Group to bring Teacher Care Kits to local teachers. Since that printing, the group has delivered 565 kits of face masks, filters and ear-savers to teachers at 30 Howard County Public School System schools. The kits have been well-received.
One teacher wrote, “I am so appreciative! My mask arrived safe and sound. It is incredibly well made, fits perfectly, and I love the pattern. I have been showing it off to all my teacher friends. Please send the students a huge thank you from me.” To learn more or to request a kit, go to clarksvilleyouthcaregroup.org.