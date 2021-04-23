Fire department gives hot ride for a 90th birthday gift | CLARKSVILLE

The Maple Lawn Farmers Market has found a new home and has grown this year as well. After years of relocating due to the ongoing development of the community, the market has found a permanent home located at 7405 Maple Lawn Blvd., the parking lot of Ananda Restaurant and Columbia Academy. The market will run on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., starting May 15. More than 20 vendors will offer local handmade products and food ranging from grass-fed beef, eggs, fresh fruits and vegetables, artisan bread, pastries, coffee, spirits and wine, flowers and handmade jewelry. Musicians will perform each week. Volunteers are needed to help run the events.