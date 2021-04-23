Fire department gives hot ride for a 90th birthday gift | CLARKSVILLE

Happy 90th birthday to Ann Parlette! To celebrate this milestone, members of the Clarksville Fifth District Volunteer Fire Department visited Parlette and took her for a drive in a firetruck around the parking lot of Clarksville Middle School. Her children and family also surprised her with a birthday celebration. A longtime resident of Clarksville, Parlette has been active in fire department auxiliary groups for 66 years. She currently serves as the vice president of the Maryland Fire Chiefs Association Ladies Auxiliary.
With spring in full swing, farmers market season is just around the corner. The Clarksville Commons has announced a “new and improved” farmers market for the 2021 season, featuring more farmers and other vendors.
Local farms, including Clark’s Farm, Hensing’s Hilltop Acres and Pong’s Orchard will return along with new additions Blue Gables Farm and Mojo Mushroom. Patrons with a sweet tooth will be happy to see Great Harvest Bread Co., Balti’Marons and Half Baked Pastries on a weekly basis. More than a dozen other local food, spirit and craft vendors will offer their goods on a part-time basis. The market will kick off May 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will run every Saturday through November.
The market will participate in a statewide initiative to expand access to food while supporting farmers. The Maryland Market Money program provides matching funds to community members receiving benefits from federal nutrition benefits programs such as SNAP, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. The bonus benefits allow recipients to stretch their dollars at farmers markets. Clarksville Commons will match up to $5 up household per market for SNAP-eligible foods.
“Clarksville Commons is thrilled to be the first, and only, market in Howard County to offer Maryland Market Money,” said Holly Stone, one of the principal developers of Clarksville Commons. “Having easy access to local, fresh, healthy food is so important. We hope that being part of this program allows members of our community greater access to not just the food, but the farmers that grow it.”
The Maple Lawn Farmers Market has found a new home and has grown this year as well. After years of relocating due to the ongoing development of the community, the market has found a permanent home located at 7405 Maple Lawn Blvd., the parking lot of Ananda Restaurant and Columbia Academy. The market will run on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., starting May 15. More than 20 vendors will offer local handmade products and food ranging from grass-fed beef, eggs, fresh fruits and vegetables, artisan bread, pastries, coffee, spirits and wine, flowers and handmade jewelry. Musicians will perform each week. Volunteers are needed to help run the events.
Bushel and a Peck Kitchen & Bar is participating in the Stuff the Backpack Drive with the Beyond the Badge Foundation. The organization was created to promote and build strong relationships between police officers and the local community. Each year, Beyond the Badge selects two schools to receive backpacks stuffed with school supplies. Local restaurant Bushel and a Peck will serve as a drop-off location for supplies through the end of April.
On May 1, the restaurant will welcome members of Beyond the Badge and a local Delaware State University Alumni Association group to prepare the backpacks for distribution to Veterans Elementary School of Ellicott City and Forest Heights Elementary School of Oxen Hill. Requested items include pens and pencils, notebooks, crayons and color pencils, lunchboxes and bags, folders, sticky notes, graph paper and other school supplies.
Send your neighborhood news to susansoldavin@gmail.com.