Local schools celebrate Earth Day with different projects | CLARKSVILLE

Earth Day is observed each year on April 22. Local organizations have a variety of activities planned to mark the occasion and Clarksville area schools are going green as well.

Clarksville Elementary School is holding a spring cleaning fundraiser, partnering with Planet Aid, an organization that recycles cloth and fabric to protect the environment. Anyone is welcome to drop off materials such as clothes, linens and curtains to bins located in front of the school through May 11.

Students at Cedar Lane School partnered with Howard Ecoworks to make seed bombs. The balls contain wildflower seeds and other growing materials. When planted, the mixture will sprout into colorful flowers that provide habitats for pollinators. The seed bombs will be sold at local community events.

Howard County Bee City is holding a photo contest to promote the wildflower violets. Native to the area, violets are a source of food for butterflies, bees and rabbits. Although some consider the purple, white and yellow flowers a weed, they are actually beneficial plants. Entries to the contest will be accepted through May 14. Learn more at livegreenhoward.com.

Local students are excelling in sports, science and the arts.

Lime Kiln Middle School student Jason Parks recently participated in the Drive, Chip and Putt competition with more than 1,000 youth golfers across the United States. The eighth-grader qualified for the finals and secured a trip to compete during Masters Week at Augusta National Golf Club. At the tournament, Parks tied for fifth place in the boys 12-13 age group.

The Clarksville Middle School Science Olympiad team received a first-place trophy at the 2022 Central Maryland Regionals Tournament. They will compete at the 2022 National Tournament in May.

Lime Kiln Middle School won a micro-grant to help students and educators get to know each other better while creating art. The school is one of five nationwide winners of a sticker-by-number package from StickTogether. Students will have the opportunity to work on one of 30 large posters that are made up of nearly 4,000 stickers. The program also includes access to online collaborative activities to help foster better mental health.

The PTA Council of Howard County announced the winners of its Reflections program, which encourages students to engage in the arts. This year, students used film, dance, musical composition, photography or visual arts and literature to demonstrate how they would change the world. Kudos to Douglas Gartrell, Sophia Hu, James Pang, Xylia Wheat and Violette Yang from Clarksville Elementary School; Emma Rhee and Abha Singh from Clemens Crossing Elementary School; Humza Farooqi, Ian Heir, Samuel Lin, Aadya Rai and Uday Sidana from Pointers Run Elementary School; Advik Rai, Armaan Sidana and Suhrudh Chivukulaf from Clarksville Middle School; and Rachel Choi, Lucy Qian, Jack Smoot and Allison Xu from River Hill High School.

TED Talks became popular for sharing knowledge through short, informative presentations. Thanks to freshman Ishaan Busireddy and a team of student organizers, an independent TED conference is coming to Clarksville. TEDxRiver Hill High School will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. The free event will feature presentations from student speakers and community leaders as well as musical and dance performances. Adapting to a Changing World is the theme of the program, which will focus on creativity, adaptability and innovation. Learn more at tedxriverhillhs.com.