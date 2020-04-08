Clarksville: A sweet home for songbirds leads to an Eagle Scout

Inspired by the children’s book, “We’re Going on a Bear Hunt” by Michael Rosen, residents have been placing teddy bears in windows and doors as well as on balconies and porches. Families take children on “bear hunts” to see how many teddies they can find, a fun alternative to play dates during this time of social distancing. In preparation for the Easter holiday, a new movement has started to put up pictures of Easter eggs so that kids may go on a virtual egg hunt.