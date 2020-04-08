Clarksville: A sweet home for songbirds leads to an Eagle Scout

A local Boy Scout recently completed his Eagle Scout service project by building 10 nesting boxes for the Audubon Society of Central Maryland. Ian Skinner, a sophomore at River Hill High School, built and installed songbird nest boxes at the Audrey Carroll Sanctuary in Mount Airy and the Fred Archibald Sanctuary in New Market.
The Audubon Society of Central Maryland has partnered with Scouting for many years, and when approached, provided a number of possible ideas. Skinner selected the bird box project and went to work procuring wood and hardware with the help of donations from family and friends. He and his father used miter saws and circular saws on loan from the Howard County Public Library System to cut the wood to size.
Boy Scout Troop 793 gathered at Glenelg United Methodist Church, its chartering organization, to build the nest boxes. Ten Scouts were able to put together the boxes in about two hours. According to Ian, the biggest challenge was ensuring that the boxes were assembled correctly.
A smaller group of Scouts installed seven of the nest boxes at the Fred Archibald Sanctuary and replaced three boxes at the Audrey Carroll Sanctuary. “We also fixed two owl boxes, which will give the sanctuary some bird diversity,” Ian said.
The nest boxes will provide habitats to songbirds such as warblers, vireos, tanagers and orioles.
“We were able to beat the songbird migration,” said Marc Skinner, Ian’s father, “so we expect many new birds this year at both locations.”
Have you noticed teddy bears in windows while walking or driving around the Clarksville area? A number of local residents are participating in the nationwide scavenger hunt trend.
Inspired by the children’s book, “We’re Going on a Bear Hunt” by Michael Rosen, residents have been placing teddy bears in windows and doors as well as on balconies and porches. Families take children on “bear hunts” to see how many teddies they can find, a fun alternative to play dates during this time of social distancing. In preparation for the Easter holiday, a new movement has started to put up pictures of Easter eggs so that kids may go on a virtual egg hunt.
Clarksville residents also have participated in Community Prayer Outs, which are held on Sundays at 6 p.m. During the weekly events, people step outside and make some noise. Clapping hands, ringing bells, beating drums or playing instruments are just some of the ways that folks use the time to come together to offer each other hope and encouragement and to thank essential workers.
The Kindness Pantry, a local service group created to help support Howard County elementary schools, recently held a Dress up for Dinner fundraiser. Participants were encouraged to put on their fanciest clothes to dine on a take-out order from a local restaurant or a meal cooked at home. Taking a picture to remember the event was encouraged, as was making a donation to the organization’s COVID-19 fund. Money raised will be used to restock supplies at local schools, which had to throw away many of their shared school supplies due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The Kindness Pantry hopes to have school supplies and snacks to restock classrooms when school resumes. You can learn more at thekindnesspantry.com.