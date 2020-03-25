During the coronavirus pandemic, a little time outdoors can reduce stress for Howard County residents

Bird watching is another activity that is well-suited to these unusual times. Birds can be observed from indoors or outdoors, with a naked eye or with the help of binoculars. Indoor birding occurs through one or more windows of your home. Outdoor birding can happen from a porch or balcony, in your back yard or in a natural area such as the Middle Patuxent Environmental Area. The Howard County Bird Club offers many resources for bird watching in our area. The club is a chapter of the Maryland Ornithological Society, with a “mission is to promote the knowledge, development, protection and conservation of bird life and other naturally occurring species and their habitats.” The Howard County Bird Club’s website includes beautiful images of birds observed in our region, guides to birding in local natural areas and other information on how to start birding. The site’s address is howardbirds.website.