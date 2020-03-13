Girl Power Expo at Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Lab puts the spotlight on STEM fields

Just in time for Women’s History Month, the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory will host an event to get elementary and middle school girls excited about the STEM fields.
Girl Power Expo, an afternoon of hands-on activities, science shows and technology workshops will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 15. Attendees can meet and talk with “professional women working in STEM fields such as aerospace, computer science, electrical engineering, geology, information technology and space mission engineering.”
Celebrating the women who are making a difference, changing the world and transforming the future, the event is held in partnership with Women in Technology of Central Maryland. Girl Power Expo, which is free and open to all, will take place in the Kossiakoff Center, 11100 Johns Hopkins Road in Laurel. For more information, go to jhuapl.edu.
An event for a younger crowd may help to foster a love of nature. “Luck of the ‘Iris,’ ” a nature-themed puppet show will be presented at the Robinson Nature Center on Saturday, March 14. After the 30-minute show, kids may create a simple craft to take home. Performance times are at 10 and 11 a.m. Admission is $5. To register, call 410-313-0400.
Vegan restaurant Great Sage debuts a series of game nights on Monday, March 16. Attendees can bring their favorite activities or sample some of the hot games of recent years such as Codenames, Decrypto, Just One, Quacks of Quedlinburg and Wingspan. Game play will run from 6 to 9 p.m. Singles or groups are welcome to join in the fun. A menu of limited food and drinks will be available for purchase. Additional game dates are scheduled for April 20 and May 4. Learn more at greatsage.com.
Local children’s author and illustrator Joan Waites will lead a story time and craft from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, March 19, at the Common Kitchen. Waites will read from her book, “A Colorful Tail,” which features a young red fox who lives in artist Claude Monet’s garden. The clever fox seeks to preserve the beauty of each season, but nature disrupts his creations until he discovers the power of painting.
An award winning author-illustrator, Waites has contributed to more than 45 children’s and educational books. She also operates the Purple Crayon Studio, which offers art classes for children. Her third picture book, “A Purr-fect Painting,” will be released in 2021. Register for the event at clarksvillecommons.ticketleap.com.
Mythical creatures will come to the community on Saturday, March 21, as the Clarksville Commons holds Unicorn Day. The event, which will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., returns for a second year with unicorn rides, face painting, bubbles and other magical activities. Merchants will offer a variety of unicorn-themed treats. Advance registration for rides is required. Learn more at clarksvillecommons.com/gather.
Did you receive a Scouting for Food tag hanging on your door this month? Local Boy Scouts, Cub Scouts, Girl Scouts and Venturing Crew members will be back on Saturday, March 14, to pick up your food donations. To participate, simply place nonperishable, unexpired food in bags that you have at home in a spot where they can be seen from the street. The collected food will go to one of Howard County’s 25 food pantries to help local families. Should your donation not be picked up or for more information, email scoutingforfoodnpd@gmail.com.