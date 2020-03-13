Girl Power Expo at Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Lab puts the spotlight on STEM fields

Did you receive a Scouting for Food tag hanging on your door this month? Local Boy Scouts, Cub Scouts, Girl Scouts and Venturing Crew members will be back on Saturday, March 14, to pick up your food donations. To participate, simply place nonperishable, unexpired food in bags that you have at home in a spot where they can be seen from the street. The collected food will go to one of Howard County’s 25 food pantries to help local families. Should your donation not be picked up or for more information, email scoutingforfoodnpd@gmail.com.